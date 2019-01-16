The best places to shop for women’s ski gear online

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Spyder

Ski gear must be assembled piece by piece from a variety of places to ensure that you get the best gear for your every need.

In our experience, Spyder makes the best ski jackets, Sweaty Betty has great base layers, Burton’s gear is super comfortable, The North Face is known for high-performing basics, and Arc’teryx has multi-functional pieces that work for more than just skiing.

If you don’t look good coming down the slopes, did you come down the slopes at all? The answer to answer that most pressing of metaphysical questions, of course, lies in your wardrobe. With ski season well underway, it simply must be the case that you’re looking to make an impression on your skis or your board – not only with your technical abilities but with your aesthetic as well.

While ski gear may have once been purely functional, in recent years, it’s been clear that fashion has made its way into everyone’s favorite winter sport as well. And that means that there are now plenty of purveyors of quality ski jackets and base layers that can help you look and feel your best.

When it comes to great places to buy your ski gear, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind. First and foremost, you’ll want to be kept warm and toasty. While spending hours on end gliding through the snow tends to help you work up a sweat, you’ll still want to be sure that you’re not overly exposed to the elements. By the same token, however, you’ll also want your ski gear to be breathable enough to prevent a sauna-esque environment from developing underneath your layers.

Similarly, you’ll want to keep certain bells and whistles in mind, like fur or gortex linings. If you’re a fan of the (faux) fur look, there are a couple of shops that have more extensive selections than others. If, on the other hand, you’re looking for more of a sleek, minimalist look, you may want to go elsewhere altogether.

Naturally, you’ll also want to consider the type of skiing you tend to do – downhill and cross country skiing may require different jackets, and if your major contribution to the family ski vacation tends to be manning the hot chocolate station, you may want something separate, too.

Regardless of which of our favorite ski gear purveyors you decide to patronize, we’re sure you won’t go wrong.

Here is where to buy the best ski gear for women:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best ski gear overall

source Spyder

Why you’ll love it: Spyder makes ski gear that combines form and function in an elegant and effortless way.

For ladies who want to stay warm without adding tons of bulk to their body, Spyder may just be one of the best ways to go. This brand offers a wide range of sleek jackets that are form-fitting without being constricting, and warm without being overly marshmallow-y.

Whereas some other brands make little differentiation between their men’s and women’s offerings, Spyder designs ski gear that is very clearly gendered, and I mean that in the best of ways. The jackets and pants fit a woman’s body better than most, and while you don’t need pretty floral patterns or bright colors to feel like a woman if you want them, Spyder has them for you.

Powder Magazine recently named the Spyder Solitude Down hoody one of the best ski jackets around, thanks to its flattering cut, which is long enough to cover your whole torso, and its elastic waistband, which allows it to hug your hips. As you’re moving around on the slopes, you won’t have your jacket flapping about around you.

This jacket also features 500-fill power down, which means that it has plenty of feathers to help keep you toasty. And with its DWR treatment, you can be sure that you’ll stay warm even on colder ski days.

The brand also offers a range of ski pants and base layers. The Winner Tailored GTX Pant can be purchased in colors and patterns to match your Spyder jacket and features 40g 3M Thinsulate and two layers of Gore-tex in order to help keep you warm. Plus, watertight seams, an elastic grip snow gaiter, an adjustable waist, and reinforced knee construction will help you move.

Pros: Extremely warm, durable construction, flattering fits, wide array of patterns and colors

Cons: Spyder gear does not come cheap

The best ski gear and base layers

source Sweaty Betty

Why you’ll love it: Sweaty Betty doesn’t just make fantastic yoga and running gear – its ski gear, particularly its base layers, are top notch, too.

There are more than enough athleisure brands to go around, what with the Lululemon, Athleta, and Sweaty Betty’s of the world all vying for your attention. But only one offers technical ski gear for women – and that’s Sweaty Betty.

In fact, a whole decade ago, Tamara Hill-Norton, the founder and creative director of Sweaty Betty started offering a true ski collection, and today it remains one of the company’s most popular offerings. And it’s not hard to see why.

I’m particularly enamored by Sweaty Betty’s base layers, which are some of the warmest, most comfortable, and certainly most attractive I’ve donned. The brand has brought its unique aesthetic to the ski game, and I love the Black Snowfall Jacquard print that is available in both tops and bottoms.

The tops feature quarter zips so that you can decide for yourself just how warm you want to be, and thanks to little details like thumb holes, this is a particularly useful piece of clothing. The material is sweat-wicking features enough elastane to help it move with your body.

If you’re looking for outerwear, Sweaty Betty can deliver as well. The bestselling Exploration Softshell Ski Jacket has a fleece back and Primaloft thermal insulation to keep you warm, as well as an adjustable hood with a fur trim that. Plus, there are storm cuffs with thumbholes and a dedicated sleeve pocket for your lift pass.

In honor of Sweaty Betty’s 20th anniversary, the brand has recently created a limited edition mini base layer in sizes 3T and 4T, marking the first time that the company is offering ski gear for your toddlers.

Pros: Comfortable and versatile base layers, great prints, functional and attractive design, availability of ski gear for tots

Cons: Slightly more limited selection than other ski gear purveyors

The best comfortable ski gear

source Burton

Why you’ll love it: Burton offers fantastic and roomy ski gear that will keep you warm while allowing you to move.

High on any skier’s or snowboarder’s list of must-have brands is Burton, and once you’ve pulled on one of these jackets yourself, it’s not hard to see why. The brand makes wide use of Gore-Tex to help keep athletes warm and dry. Burton also utilizes warm, comfortable materials so that you’re able to brave the coldest days for hours on end.

Especially inspiring is the Kimmy Fasani-inspired three-layer design, which does a great job standing up to wetter conditions. That’s thanks to fully taped seams and water-resistant zippers, and of course, the use of Gore-Tex throughout the jacket. There’s also a side-entry zipper that makes this jacket an easy one to take on and off, even if you have a helmet on.

You could also look to the Rubix Ski Jacket, which Snow Magazine describes as boasting a long and spacious cut for maximum comfort and protection from the elements. Two layers of Gore-Tex will keep you cozy, and there’s also Thermolite insulation for extra warmth. Pockets are available both on the outside and inside of the coat, and there are a wide range of colors and patterns.

Also worth mentioning are the brand’s Gore-Tex mittens, as well as its long underwear. Because no matter how great your top layer is, your bottom layer will still come into play, too.

Pros: Extremely warm, element-proof thanks to layers of Gore-tex, plenty of styles and patterns

Cons: Like many other high-end ski brands, Burton doesn’t come cheap

The best straightforward ski gear

source The North Face

Why you’ll love it: When we say straightforward, we don’t mean basic, and here to prove that is the classic winter brand The North Face.

You don’t need tons of bells and whistles to make for a great coat or ski jacket, and no one knows that better than The North Face. There’s a reason that seemingly every denizen of the east coast and northwest owns a North Face jacket. These pieces are built to last and get the job done. The same trend applies for its ski gear.

The folks at Powder Magazine love the Purist jacket, a hardshell that can withstand long days on the slopes. It has vents in both the armpit and arm area in order maximize breathability, and thanks to the reinforced ripstop construction of the shell, this is a jacket that won’t rip or tear easily.

The hardshell is a bit longer than most so that your bottom stays covered, which I’ve found to be particularly useful when you take an inevitable fall or two. It also fits remarkably well. The drop hood is also compatible with a helmet.

The North Face is also not quite as expensive as other brands, which means you can buy a whole set of ski gear without breaking the bank. Reviewers love their Freedom Insulated Pants, which offer both wind and water protection, and come with adjustable waist tabs, zippered hand pockets, inner-thigh vents, and reinforced kickpatches. Plus, I love that North Face offers “short” sizes for more petite women.

Pros: Affordable, straightforward, extremely functional, great sizing options

Cons: Less availability of patterns and colors

The best multi-functional ski gear

source Arc’teryx

Why you’ll love it: If you’re going to spend hundreds of dollars on a ski jacket, you better be able to use it for more than just skiing, and Arc’teryx agrees.

Arc’teryx makes great ski gear that is so great you won’t want to wear it exclusively on the slopes. And you certainly don’t have to. Thanks to the brand’s multifunctional jackets and gear, you’ll find that spending a small fortune can be well worth it if you wear said jacket just about every day in every occasion.

I’m a big fan of the Sentinel jacket – it’s a longer cut that covers your bottom and more of your torso, but most importantly, it’s somehow extremely soft and flexible despite being appropriate for rough weather.

It features three layers of Gore-Tex for the ultimate in wind and waterproofing, and weighs in at just 560 grams – not nearly enough to weigh you down, but plenty to keep you warm. And thanks to this minuscule weight, you can take this jacket anywhere and make great use of it in just about any environment, much like many of Arc’teryx’s other ski jackets.

Take, for example, the eternally trusty Beta SV Jacket. The SV, in this case, stands for “severe weather,” which is what this jacket is designed to withstand. Extremely versatile thanks to its N80p-X 3L Gore-Tex Pro construction, this jacket is durable, waterproof, and windproof, though still surprisingly flexible. Because it’s designed specifically for severe conditions, you can expect to have this jacket in your closet for years to come.

Arc’teryx also has a wide range of extremely light snow pants that come in handy for a wide range of winter sports, as well as base layers and boots for all your outdoor needs.

Pros: Versatile, durable gear, appropriate for all weather and activities, great quality

Cons: Expensive

Check out more of the best winter gear on Insider Picks