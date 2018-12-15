The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

T here’s something wonderfully old-fashioned and nostalgic about wooden toys.

We’ve gathered up our favorite nine wooden toys and games for every age from babyhood through adulthood.

So whether you need to keep a toddler entertained, want to improve your older child’s focus, or are looking for a wooden game the entire family can enjoy, we’ve got you covered.

Maybe it’s because wooden toys harken back to the days before mass-produced plastic, or perhaps it’s the connection between wood and nature. Whatever the reason, wooden toys are always a hit – not only with the toddler set, but even with adults.

They don’t need batteries. They have a vintage appeal. They are eco-friendly. They’re made from a material that grew right up out of the ground, rather than being mixed or created in a factory.

While it’s admittedly not as easy to find wooden toys in today’s sea of plastic as it once was, they’re still out there and they’re still going strong.

We’ve gathered up our favorite wooden toys and games for all ages – don’t make the mistake of thinking only babies go for wood. These playtime pleasers all make great gifts, whether you’re buying a present for someone else, or purchasing something fun for yourself-go ahead, you deserve it.

Here are the best wooden toys you can buy:

The best wooden toy for babies

source Manhattan Toy

Why you’ll love it: The Manhattan Toy Skwish provides endless entertainment for little ones. They can squeeze it, shake it, teeth on it, and drop it over and over without damage to baby or toy.

Manhattan Toy’s Skwish has been around for a long time. I purchased one for my own son when he was just a few months old, and he’s now in college. There’s good reason for this wooden, abstract-looking toy’s longevity.

It’s practically irresistible, and not only to babies. Even adults enjoy squeezing and manipulating the toy, and it makes a great stress-buster to keep on your desk.

Made of super-strong elastic cords strung with colorful wooden balls and rods, along with a few bells, the Skwish, as its name implies, easily squishes down flat, springs back up again, and generally tolerates all sorts of stretching and manipulation.

Babies love teething on it, which is not a problem because the Skwish is made of sustainable wood with a nontoxic, water-based finish that won’t wear away, chip, or fade.

The Skwish is safe for any age from newborn to adult.

Pros: Very appealing design, safe for teething babies, durable, easy to carry in diaper bag or daycare pack

Cons: A very few buyers complained that an elastic band frayed or broke during play

The best wooden blocks

source Maxim

Why you’ll love them: Maxim Deluxe Wooden ABC Blocks are big enough for a baby to easily hold and stack, and colorfully carved and stamped with the letters of the alphabet, numbers, animals, and other designs.

Wooden blocks are a classic toy for babies and toddlers. Babies enjoy holding them and looking at them. Toddlers like to stack them and then knock them back down. And of course, mom or dad can use the blocks to get a head start on teaching the alphabet and numbers.

The Maxim Deluxe Wooden ABC Blocks are perfect for all of those activities and many more. The set includes a total of 40 wooden blocks, each with a carved letter, number, or arithmetic function symbol, as well as a stamped animal, number, or word.

These blocks are a little bit bigger than many other sets. Each side measure 1.8 inches, so your child will have no problem stacking them. The blocks are 100% wood and stained with nontoxic, water-based colors, so no worries if baby decides to give one a chew. The set includes a storage bag, so once playtime is over, you can help your little one gather up the blocks and put them safely away.

The block set is labeled for ages 18 months and up, although many buyers purchased them for younger toddlers.

Pros: Nicely designed wooden blocks without rough edges, large set with many designs, storage bag included

Cons: Somewhat expensive, although they are better quality than many other sets

The best wooden ride-on toy

source Prince Lionheart

Why you’ll love it: What little one wouldn’t love gliding around on the crazy-cute Wheely Bugs wooden ride-on toys from Prince Lionheart?

Little kids-and not-so-little kids, as well-love ride-on toys. And why not? Members of the toddler set aren’t yet steady on their feet, so generally enjoy a ride. And when that ride is on one of the super-cute Prince Lionheart Wheely Bugs, well, the fun is just getting started. What a great way to keep your young ones happily playing for hours.

There are several designs to choose from, including a bee, cow, hedgehog, mouse, ladybug, pig, and tiger. You can also get them in two sizes: small, for children 1-1/2 to three years, and large, which is for children ages three to six.

The caster wheels glide silently over just about any indoor flooring without scratching, scuffing, or denting the surface. The wooden base of the toy has a lightly padded seat, so your child can sit comfortably, and the curved handle provides security while racing across the living room.

The weight limit for the Wheely Bugs is 50 pounds.

Pros: Won’t mar flooring, toddlers can ride or push, cute designs, sturdy construction

Cons: Your child might quickly outgrow the toy, somewhat expensive

The best wooden toy for toddlers

source Hape

Why you’ll love it: Toddlers love pull-along toys, and when that pull-along is as cute and durable as the Hape Walk-Along Wooden Pull Toy, you’ll fall in love as well.

There’s just something about a toy with a leash that lets a toddler pull it along the ground: Little ones just naturally seem to love them. Of course, with the Hape Walk-Along Wooden Pull Toy, your children will enjoy pushing the toy, talking to it, or maybe even sleeping with it just as much as taking their wooden friend for a walk.

Made of wood with nontoxic finishes and colors, there are four available designs: caterpillar, crocodile, puppy, and turtle. The turtle has a belly full of water that swirls about as he walks, and the flowers on the caterpillar spin as he moves, but all four designs are toddler-approved and loads of fun.

They won’t scratch or damage your floors, either, and glide across both hard surfaces and carpet with ease.

For ages 12 months and up.

Pros: Very cute designs, appealing to kids up to kindergarten age, helps toddlers learn to walk steadily

Cons: Although complaints are few, most regard the puppy not rolling smoothly

The best wooden activity center for toddlers

source Manhattan Toy

Why you’ll love it: Keep your toddler happily occupied for hours with the Manhattan Toy Treetop Adventure Activity Center.

It takes a special toy to occupy your toddler or kindergartener long enough for you to cook dinner, get dressed, or make a quick dash to the bathroom. Luckily, the Manhattan Toy Treetop Adventure Activity Center is up to the challenge and then some.

The solid wood activity center is filled with colorful and interesting activities guaranteed to capture your child’s attention: wooden beads that slide along curved tracks, animals that glide down pathways, knobs to turn, spinning flowers, and more.

At 22.5 inches tall and 18 inches wide, the activity center is large enough to entertain two toddlers at the same time, and it’s sturdy enough not to tip over if someone uses it to pull up to standing. What a great addition to the playroom.

Recommended for ages 12 months to five years.

Pros: Lots of entertainment for the little ones, big enough to share, helps develop hand-eye coordination

Cons: You’ll need to assemble the activity center, and a few customers complained of missing screws

The best wooden toy for elementary-aged kids

source Keva

Why you’ll love it: Encourage your elementary-aged child to have fun and develop thinking skills at the same time with the KEVA Structures 200-Plank Set.

Many of the best jobs, today and tomorrow, involve STEM fields: science, technology, engineering, mathematics. But while many kids are drawn naturally to these subjects, others need just a little encouragement. The KEVA Structures 200-Plank Set is the perfect activity for both types of kids.

KEVA planks aren’t complex or technological in themselves; in fact, they are merely precision-cut, pine planks that each measure about ¼-inch thick, ¾-inch wide, and 4-1/2-inches long. There are no connectors, no glue is involved, and the planks are natural wood, not colored or painted. So what exactly does your child do with these planks? The better question is: What can’t your child do with them?

KEVA planks are widely used in schools, children’s museums, and science camps to teach basic concepts of engineering and physics, and the set includes a helpful guide demonstrating many projects your child can create. Build a tower. Make a bridge. Duplicate a favorite building in miniature.

Your child’s imagination is really the only restriction, and you can bet that imagination is going to stretch during the many happy hours spent occupied with the KEVA planks. We’ll bet further that you’ll be joining in at least occasionally. KEVA planks are irresistible fun even for adults, but the target age is seven through 12 or so.

Pros: Fun way to improve your child’s thinking skills, full-color project book, very durable wooden planks

Cons: Somewhat expensive, some kids dislike building toys

The best wooden train set

source Orbrium

Why you’ll love it: Choo choo! All aboard the Orbrium Triple-Loop 100-Piece Wooden Train Set, traveling to hours of fun.

With the Orbrium Triple-Loop 100-Piece Wooden Train Set, your child gets to lay out not just the train route, but also an entire town. What a great way to boost your child’s creativity, as well as keep him or her entertained for hours.

Along with a variety of track pieces, the train, a bridge, and a crossing, you get several buildings, cars, people, signs, and trees. All of the wooden pieces are nicely constructed from beech wood, and without rough edges, splinters, or cracks.

Like most wooden train sets, the track pieces are double-sided, so you can curve them in either direction, and they slip together easily. You can also combine this set with most other popular – and far more expensive – train sets, including Brio and Thomas the Tank Engine.

The set includes six different layout ideas, but of course, the versatility of the set is limited only by your child’s imagination. Recommended for ages three and up.

Pros: Very versatile set that includes a wide range of pieces, compatible with other wooden train sets, reasonable price

Cons: A handful of buyers complained that their sets were missing pieces

The best wooden toy for teens and adults

source ROBOTIME

Why you’ll love it: With the ROBOTIME 3D Robot Craft Kit, you’ve got something far better to do with your time than stare at the latest app.

Wooden toys and building sets are definitely not only for the little ones. At least, not wooden building sets like the ROBOTIME 3D Robot Craft Kit. This intricate wooden set creates your very own robot, “Orpheus,” with a light-up heart, moving gears in his head, and a music box that plays a bittersweet little tune called “Cycle of Happiness.”

The set includes everything you need to build Orpheus, including 221 die-cut plywood pieces, glue, music box, batteries, dowels, and detailed instructions. According to ROBOTIME, if you are new to model building, it will take you roughly five hours to finish the robot. Those with more experience can complete the robot in around two hours.

That’s either one engrossing binge, or multiple sessions spread out for maximum enjoyment. Either way, it’s a creative way to spend time that stretches your brain a lot more than staring at the tube, your phone, or your laptop.

Pros: Very unusual and creative kit, a great way to spend a rainy afternoon, excellent for parent/child project

Cons: A very few customers complained they had a hard time assembling the robot

The best wooden game for the entire family

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: Jenga has been providing family-game-night fun for years. This easy-to-play game combines skill, luck, and laughter for those ages six to 100.

The basics of playing Jenga are simple: Set out the stacked wooden pieces – the included cardboard sleeve makes it easy -and then take turns pulling one piece out of the stack, and then adding it to the top. The game ends with a cry of “Jenga!” when the tower eventually falls.

Of course, while the rules of the game are simple, it gets rather challenging as the game progresses. Once the bottom of the tower is mostly open, it takes a steady hand to keep on building. But that combination of skill, suspense, engineering knowledge, and daring is exactly what makes the game so irresistibly fun for young kids right up through oldsters.

You get 54 wooden pieces, a stacking sleeve, and a cardboard carrying case to hold the game between plays. Recommended for ages six and up.

Pros: Excellent for family night, easy to learn, just challenging enough to be fun, the round storage box is much easier to use than the old square cardboard box

Cons: The stacking sleeve is now cardboard, instead of plastic as in the past, so might rip or bend

