The best men’s workout shirts you can buy

In an industry filled with what so many companies call “the latest and greatest in moisture-wicking technology,” one brand stands head and shoulders above the competition: Rhone.

Thanks to its GoldFusion tech, the Rhone Reign Shirt uses the integration of actual gold particles to not only wick moisture but to control odors and dramatically decrease dry time.

Ask any routine gym goer about their preferred workout attire, and they’ll likely spend a few minutes talking about moisture-wicking fabric, innovative cooling technology, or sweat-activated fabrics. While these may sound like industry buzzwords, the application behind these concepts are staples – and, frankly, must-haves – in the world of workout apparel.

Brands such as Nike, Under Armour, and Reebok are unsurprisingly major players in this market, but a few smaller companies have burst onto the scene in recent years with arguably the most innovative technical advancements. Be it a unique manufacturing process that makes use of real gold or a revolutionary fabric designed to not just wick moisture but to actively cool a wearer’s body temperature, the market for men’s workout shirts is chock-full of inventive and practical variety.

Though just as there’s variety in the available options, there’s also variety in a wearer’s desired application or workout style. Perhaps a runner wants a more lightweight option or a fitness fanatic desires something that looks good every day, no matter the activity. Regardless of intent, there’s a suitable workout shirt designed specifically for everyone. A great workout shirt doesn’t just get the job done, but it does so without sacrificing performance, comfort, or style.

Here are the best men’s workout shirts for 2019:

Updated on 05/30/2019 by Malarie Gokey: Updated prices and formatting.

Keep scrolling to check out our top picks.

The best overall

source Rhone

Rhone’s Reign offers comfort and performance in a casual shirt that truly sets itself apart with GoldFusion technology that wicks moisture, controls odors, and decreases drying time.

There are innovative workout shirts, and then there’s the Rhone Reign, a shirt that features actual flakes of real gold and uses the company’s GoldFusion technology. Hardly a gimmick, GoldFusion has a three-pronged impact in that it actively wicks away moisture, combats odor, and dramatically decreases drying time. So, not only does the technology keep you dry and comfortable but it keeps even the worst gym smells at bay – a feature the rest of the people at the gym would surely love, as well.

Though GoldFusion is its rightful claim to fame, the Reign shirt still scores highly in other areas like fit and comfort. Essentially a performance synthetic tee, it’s capable of holding up to almost any workout, activity, or sport and remains comfortable throughout. With raglan sleeves and flatlock stitching, it achieves a better fit throughout without chafing or irritating your skin.

Rhone may be a small company that’s only just come onto the athletic apparel scene but armed with its GoldFusion technology and a casual, modern fit, the Reign lives up to its name. The $64 price tag may only appeal to those who routinely find themselves at the gym but for as much as it offers, it’s worth every penny.

Pros: GoldFusion technology is as innovative as anything on the market, odor control that actually works, fast drying time, and a comfortable, stylish fit

Cons: Also sports a premium price tag

The best for runners

source Nike

Yes, it wicks moisture and sports the Nike logo but the Nike Dri-Fit Miler helps runners go the distance, thanks to flat seams to avoid chafing and reflective details to increase visibility.

Based entirely on the amount of constant rubbing and chafing a runner experiences on even short jaunts, the type of athletic apparel they choose needs to satisfy a particularly high standard. Nike, a brand that needs no introduction, knows a thing or two about workout gear and has excelled for decades at manufacturing some of the industry’s best, and most innovative, active clothing. The story remains the same with its Dri-Fit Miler, an athletic shirt designed specifically for runners.

Led by its patented Dri-Fit technology, the Miler excels at wicking moisture but also proves capable of staying dry no matter how many miles are being covered – a feature that dramatically impacts both comfort and performance. With a dropped hem in the back of the shirt, it offers more coverage than most other running shirts and its flat seams help avoid excess chafing while feeling soft on a wearer’s skin.

Perhaps its best and most important feature is the reflective pattern Nike implemented to keep runners visible throughout their run. Be it morning, afternoon, or dusk, the reflective details shine brightly when hit with headlights or a flashlight, helping alert those passing by to the runner’s position. Though running at night requires an entirely different approach, the shirt still reflects in the dark. However, the dark colors aren’t recommended for those who prefer running when the sun’s gone down.

Pros: Reflective details offer increased visibility, flat seams reduce chafing and feel comfortable on the skin, and the Dri-FIT tech actively wicks moisture

Cons: Despite reflective pattern, dark colors not recommended for runners who run at night

The best for hot weather

source Arctic Cool

Powered by HydroFreeze X technology, Arctic Cool’s Crew Neck shirt utilizes an innovative fabric that works to lower your body temperature while also wicking away sweat.

Rhone’s Reign may have gold flakes in its fabric but Arctic Cool’s plainly-named Crew Neck shirt has its own ace up its sleeve: HydroFreeze X technology. Flashy name aside, HyrdoFreeze X is more than just marketing speak. It’s a type of fabric that, while wicking moisture, dramatically lowers your body temperature.

As you sweat, the fabric absorbs that moisture and disperses it across the material. As air moves over the surface of the shirt, it creates a cooling effect that can make you feel up to 30 degrees cooler. Once it moves through the shirt and cools down, any excess moisture is then wicked completely from the garment. Better yet, the tech is antimicrobial, which means that it can sustain a lifetime of washes and still perform.

Though the shirt itself is a bit plain, the HydroFreeze X fabric still offers a premium fit that’s capable of supporting a variety of exercises and activities. Additionally, each shirt is rated at UPF 50+, meaning it offers a high level of sun protection, blocking up to 98% of harmful UV rays.

Pros: Innovative HydroFeeze X cools body temperature and actually works, UPF 50+ rating blocks 98% of harmful UV rays, antimicrobial cooling tech is machine-washable and never fades, and it spreads moisture across the shirt as it wicks to improve dry time

Cons: Plain style and color choices

The best for daily wear

source Reebok

With a stylish cut and quick-dry fabric, Reebok’s Supersonic 2.0 fits in at the gym, at home, or the bar after a workout.

A company mostly synonymous with sneakers, Reebok’s athletic apparel line is just as impressive as its shoes. With the Supersonic 2.0, the Adidas subsidiary takes a stab at offering performance fabric designed to wick sweat, dry quickly, and look good in the process. With an athletic cut and stylish design, not only does this shirt deliver on performance, but it’s also capable of being worn all day, every day if that’s your cup of tea.

Made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, the Supersonic 2.0 is lightweight and highly breathable, as capable of wicking away moisture as it is helping avoid excessive sweat spots. That means you can wear it to the gym and, even after an intense workout, still wear it while meeting up with friends or heading back to work.

Featuring a fitted cut to hug a wearer’s upper torso, the bottom flows freely allowing for a wide range of movement. No matter if it’s an afternoon of basketball, an hour of lifting weights, or simply going for a run, the fit stays true throughout and performance will never be limited. Reebok’s Supersonic 2.0 is about as functional and versatile of an everyday shirt as it gets. We do recommend washing it regularly, though.

Pros: Stylish cut, effective moisture-wicking technology, quick-dry fabric that performs in any environment, and its loose-fitting torso allows for greater range of motion

Cons: Fitted design may not be suitable for all body types

The best for cold weather

source Under Armour

With Under Armour’s HeatGear Armour long sleeve shirt, those frigid winter runs are a bit more manageable.

Under Armour made its name designing and manufacturing some of the best compression athletic gear on the market, and its HeatGear Armour long sleeve shirt is the perfect example of the brand’s innovations. Featuring a second skin, compression-style fit and a lightweight construction, the HeatGear Armour is a form-fitting shirt that offers comfortable support.

With a four-way stretch design, it not only avoids hindering your performance, it accentuates it by allowing for movement in any direction. The shirt lives up to its HeatGear name by truly shining when temperatures drop as the fabric was built for keeping you warm in frigid weather. It even boasts a UPF 30+ rating, which helps protect against harmful UV rays – something anyone’s capable of being exposed to year-round.

Additionally, the long sleeve tee also wicks moisture and dries quickly which is an incredibly welcome feature for those who like to run outside and break a sweat. No more plodding away on an indoor treadmill, Under Armour’s HeatGear Armour allows anyone to enjoy a training session outside of the gym, even in the dead of winter.

Pros: Second skin fit allows for layering without sacrificing performance, soft and lightweight, HeatGear fabric stays warm in the coldest temperatures, four-way stretch offers wide range of movement, and Under Armour compression helps improve performance

Cons: Limited to wearing in cold to moderate weather