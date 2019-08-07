The best and worst major airports in the US

source DBSOCAL/Shutterstock

Travel website The Points Guy released a study ranking 50 major airports in the US.

The study ranks the airports based on 34 different criteria including on-time performance, amenities like restaurants and lounges, average ride-share costs, and time it takes to get to the central part of the city.

The Points Guy picked the airports by looking choosing the 50 airports that moved the most passengers per year in 2018.

You may not always have a choice of which airport to fly into or out of, but the next time you do, you may want to consider San Diego.

That’s because San Diego International Airport is the best in the United States, according to a new study by travel website The Points Guy.

Although it isn’t always possible to choose which airport to fly into or out of – “if you’re going to Disney, you pretty much have to fly into Orlando,” Scott Mayorowitz, the site’s executive news director, said in a call – there are other scenarios where travelers might be able to choose between a couple of airports equidistant from your actual destination, or where to spend a few hours in between connecting flights.

When the choice exists, which airport you elect can make the difference between a relaxing wait with a snack and Wi-Fi, or a frustrating struggle as you watch delays mount up.

For the study, The Points Guy staff compiled data from the 50 busiest US airports by number of passengers, focusing on 34 factors including proportional number of delays and cancellations, average prices for ride-hailing services, number of restaurants and lounges, and average security wait times.

Here are the winners and losers among the 50 busiest airports.

1. San Diego International Airport

According to Mayerowitz, San Diego’s amenities, overall timeliness, and proximity to the downtown area contributed to its first-place spot.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor – a travelers’ favorite, according to The Points Guy – was helped by its short transit time to downtown, but hurt by its relatively high number of delays.

3. Portland International Airport (Oregon)

4. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Atlanta’s five parallel runways and copious taxiways help keep delays relatively low, according to Mayerowitz, while plenty of lounges and restaurants offer plenty for travelers to do.

5. Sacramento International Airport

And here are the bottom ranked …

46. Southwest Florida International Airport

47. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

48. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

49. Orlando International Airport

50. Chicago Midway International Airport