The 5 best and 5 worst celebrity Christmas albums

caption Ariana Grande has released one of the best celebrity Christmas albums, while CeeLo Green has released one of the worst. source Ariana Grande/CeeLo Green/YouTube

Every year, musically inclined celebrities try to capitalize on the holiday season by releasing Christmas-themed songs or albums.

While some musicians like Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Michael Bublé have managed to perfect the cheesy art form, others would’ve been better off leaving it alone.

Insider’s five favorite and five least favorite celebrity Christmas albums are listed below.

Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas” is the only modern Christmas album that can be considered a classic.

caption “Merry Christmas” was released in 1994. source Sony Music Entertainment

Carey’s timeless Christmas album features many covers of holiday classics and three original songs – including “All I Want for Christmas is You,” which is so timeless that it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 a full 25 years after its release.

“There are the classics – the standards that everybody grew up with – and then there are the reinterpretations or new originals,” Dave Bakula, a senior analyst for Nielsen Music, told the New York Times. “Mariah lives in that sweet spot of both.”

Ariana Grande said her 2015 EP “Christmas and Chill” is her “favorite body of work.”

caption “Christmas and Chill” was released in 2015. source Republic Records

Grande’s surprise-released Christmas EP recently got renewed attention after she added some of the project’s six original songs to her Sweetener World Tour setlist. It has even surpassed the beloved and acclaimed “Thank U, Next” as Grande’s most-streamed album.

“my favorite body of work,” she wrote on Twitter. “she is rising from the dead ! thank u new listeners of christmas n chill and hello everyone that is just now discovering it. i’m so happy.”

Grande also praised an analysis of the album by Vulture’s Rachel Handler, who described the collection of songs as “surreal” and “extremely horny.”

“The first thing you need to know about ‘Christmas and Chill’ is that, unlike most celebrity Christmas albums, it contains zero covers. Nay, this is an entirely original work; Grande does not perform a playful riff on ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ because she is too busy staying inside, having tons of unhinged sex to a trap beat,” Handler wrote.

Michael Bublé’s “Christmas” is probably his most-loved album.

caption “Christmas” was released in 2011. source Reprise Records

Bublé’s essential Christmas album is entirely comprised of classic covers, from “Jingle Bells” to “Santa Baby.” But Bublé’s “Christmas” might actually benefit from its complete lack of creativity. His rich, Rat Pack-worthy voice is perfectly suited to retain the chestnut-roasting, spirit-brightening, holly jolly magic of the holiday season.

Justin Bieber’s “Under the Mistletoe” is a surprisingly fun listening experience.

caption “Under the Mistletoe” was released in 2011. source Island Def Jam

I’m sorry, but anyone who convinces Busta Rhymes to hop on a delightfully unhinged cover of “Drummer Boy” (Bieber’s trap-tinged version actually includes the lyric “Playing for the king, playing for the title / I’m surprised you didn’t hear this in the Bible”) deserves an absurd amount of applause.

“A Legendary Christmas” is endearingly cheesy, thanks to John Legend’s charm.

caption The deluxe version of “A Legendary Christmas” was released in 2019. source Columbia Records

“A Legendary Christmas” features eight covers (including his much-debated woke version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with Kelly Clarkson) and six jazzy original tracks, which are largely both cheesy and endearing. Legend is ideally suited for this kind of project, which would’ve fallen flat without the sincerity that defines his voice and brand.

“CeeLo’s Magic Moment” is underwhelming and occasionally embarrassing.

caption “CeeLo’s Magic Moment” was released in 2012. source Elektra Entertainment Group Inc.

“CeeLo’s Magic Moment” is an obvious extension of Green’s re-branding as the family-friendly coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” a much duller version of the iconic Gnarls Barkley singer who once gave us transcendent jazz-pop-funk fusion like “Crazy.”

I mean, the album’s opening track is literally a duet with the Muppets. That’s honestly all you need to know.

David Hasselhoff’s “The Night Before Christmas”

caption “The Night Before Christmas” was released in 2004. source Edel Records

Hasselhoff’s Christmas album would be endearing if it had leaned into its sheer weirdness, but instead, it’s just plain bad. As CBC Music put it so elegantly, the “Baywatch” star’s attempt was just “incredibly unnecessary.”

Taylor Swift’s “Holiday Collection” is disappointingly cringey.

caption “The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection” was released in 2007. source Big Machine

Swift was still a teenage country darling when she released “The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection.” And as Insider’s Courteney Larocca previously noted about her “Santa Baby” cover, “it’s difficult to listen to her croon about how she’s been an ‘awful good girl’ while trying to flirt her way into a light blue convertible without gagging.”

Even though the six-song EP includes two original songs from our era’s preeminent songwriter, both fall completely flat.

Seth MacFarlane takes himself way too seriously on “Holiday for Swing.”

caption “Holiday for Swing” was released in 2014. source Republic Records

MacFarlane has a surprisingly robust singing voice, but it’s hard to separate his ridiculous brand from “Holiday for Swing” – especially if you associate his vocals with Brian, the talking dog from “Family Guy.” The album barely reimagines any of its holiday classics and takes itself way too seriously for MacFarlane’s campy instincts.

Sia is surprisingly forgettable on “Everyday is Christmas.”

caption “Everyday is Christmas” was released in 2017. source Monkey Puzzle Music, Inc.

Did you remember (or even know) that Sia released a Christmas album very recently?

The powerhouse singer tried to infuse a bit of tropical funk into the holiday season with “Everyday is Christmas,” but it just doesn’t work the way she clearly intended. As Katherine St. Asaph wrote for Pitchfork, the album “feels inconsistent and underwritten, like opening a gift where someone’s forgotten to remove the tags.”