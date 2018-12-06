The best wrapping paper and gift wrapping supplies you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Giving gifts is wonderful and wrapping them up in lovely paper is half the fun, so w e’ve rounded up the best wrapping paper and supplies you can buy online.

We think Target has the best selection of wrapping paper for the most reasonable price, but we also love the gift wrap from the Paper Source, Hallmark, The Container Store, World Market, and Brown Kraft Paper.

Gift giving takes place throughout the entire year to mark holidays and special occasions alike. To many people, one of the best parts of buying gifts is wrapping them up in gorgeous wrapping paper with ribbons, bows, and fancy tags.

Gift wrap adds a layer of beauty and anticipation to every gift, and let’s face it, tearing through the paper to find the treasure inside is simply delightful.

We love wrapping gifts as much as we love giving them, so we’ve rounded up the best wrapping paper and wrapping supplies you can buy.

Whether you want wrapping paper, gift bags, gift boxes, or the accessories that go on top of wrapping paper, we have a pick for you. We’ve also included the tape and scissors you’ll need to wrap all those presents.

Here is the best wrapping paper and wrapping supplies:

The best wrapping paper overall

source Target/Wondershop

Why you’ll love it: Target has tons of wrapping paper, gift bags, gift boxes, tags, and other wrapping supplies in fun patterns for a great price.

If you want a huge selection of wrapping paper and wrapping supplies to choose from, check out Target. No matter what time of year you need to wrap a gift, Target has a wrapping paper for your needs. Its holiday wrapping shop is incredible, too. You can find just about any pattern you want from fun, silly patterns to classic designs and gift wrap for kids.

You can refine results on Target’s website by holiday and occasion, as well as brand to quickly find the best options for your needs. You can even get personalized wrapping paper from Wondershop.

Well-known brands like Papyrus, Minted, American Greetings, Hallmark, and so on sell wrapping paper and supplies at Target, too.

In addition to wrapping paper, you’ll find tons of gift bags, gift boxes, tags, bows, ribbons, and other wrapping supplies.

Pros: Huge selection, fun patterns, classic designs, wrapping supplies of all kinds, options for other holidays and events

Cons: Not all are eco-friendly

The best high-end wrapping paper

source Paper Source

Why you’ll love it: Paper Source has everything you need to wrap a gift, including gorgeous wrapping paper, gift bags, gift boxes, tissue paper, and cards galore.

If you care about the presentation of your gifts, you’ll love the Paper Source’s wide selection of artful wrapping paper and wrapping supplies. You can find everything from classic holiday prints and fun playful designs, to gift wrap that will work for any season.

The company also makes gift boxes and gift bags, so if you hate wrapping presents, you don’t actually have to wrap them at all. You’ll also find lovely tissue paper, cards, and other decorating supplies like tags, bows, and ribbons.

You don’t have to worry about the paper ripping mid-wrap or the tissue paper disintegrating as you remove it from the package – Everything from Paper Source is of the highest quality.

If you’re worried about the environment and you care where your gift wrap comes from, you can feel pretty good about shopping at Paper Source. The company uses 30% recycled paper in its solid color papers, partners with sustainable forestry mills, uses recycled materials to make many of its cards, avoids chlorine, recycles ink and all paper scraps, and other eco-friendly practices.

The prices are expensive, though. Wrapping paper ranges in price from $2 to $25, and the most expensive paper is hand painted in the US, so it’s well worth the price. The gift wrap costs about $10, but you only get two sheets.

Gift boxes cost anywhere from $2 to $15 and they come in tons of fun colors and patterns. Gift bags start at $2 and go up to $16. The tissue paper, ribbons, bows, and tags all cost reasonable prices, though.

Pros: Great selection of designs; gift wrap, bags, boxes, tags, ribbons, etc. are all sold here; well made; eco-friendly practices

Cons: Expensive

The best affordable wrapping paper bundles

source hallmark

Why you’ll love it: Hallmark is a famous card company that makes affordable wrapping paper bundles that come with everything you need to wrap a gift, including the paper, tags, ribbons, gift bags, and more.

If you have a lot of gifts to wrap, you may not want to spend a lot of money on expensive wrapping paper. Hallmark has very affordable gift wrap bundles that come with everything you need to wrap presents, including the wrapping paper, gift bags, and tags. You can also get the piece separately for good prices.

Hallmark’s gift wrap comes in tons of colors, patterns, and styles. You can find fun, festive snowmen beside classic, stately stripes and solid colors. Snoopy and other characters also pop up on certain gift bags in Hallmark’s collection.

Single rolls of wrapping paper cost $4 to $10, and a bundle with 3 rolls of wrapping paper, 10 gift bags, and 32 gift tag stickers costs just $20 to $30. The bundle is a fantastic deal for people on a budget with a great deal of wrapping ahead of them.

If you’re worried that affordable prices also means bad environmental practices, don’t be – Hallmark says its “gifting supplies are made with paper from well-managed forests,” and “wrapping paper is made in the USA with European paper.” It may not be recycled paper, but at least it comes from a relatively responsible source.

Pros: Affordable, bundles are a great deal, fun prints, classic designs, good variety, well made, accessories available

Cons: Not as eco-friendly as some options

The best classic wrapping paper

source The Container Store

Why you’ll love it: The Container Store has a nice selection of classic wrapping paper designs for a decent price that’s not super expensive.

You won’t find cheesy or funny wrapping paper at The Container Store, but you will find classic, simple designs on the store’s wrapping paper, gift bags, gift boxes, and tags. The prices are fairly reasonable, though not dirt cheap, but the quality is unquestionable.

If you’re looking for a good deal, you can get a set of three wrapping paper rolls for $10. There are also sets of gift bags, sets of ribbons, sets of tags, and other wrapping supplies.

The Container Store also makes it easy to have your wrapping paper match your gift bags, boxes, tags, ribbons, and bows. When you click on any wrapping paper, the store also shows you other related gift wrapping supplies that match the patterns and color schemes.

Pros: Classic designs, good selection of wrapping paper, gift bags and boxes, nice tags and bows

Cons: Can be pricey, not as eco-friendly as some

The best off-beat wrapping paper

source World Market

Why you’ll love it: If you want fun, off-beat wrapping paper and supplies with an international feel, World Market has you covered.

After a while, you might get sick of reindeer, snowmen, Santas, candy cane stripes, and other typical patterns. If you’ve reached that point and you want to try something new, World Market has some unique wrapping papers that have Scandinavian gnomes, cactus plants, llamas, paisley patterns, and more.

You can, of course, find Santa, reindeer, gingerbread men, and other classic Christmas-themed designs if you want them, and even those have a unique look. In addition to wrapping paper, you’ll also find gift bags, tags, and other wrapping supplies.

Everything is fairly reasonably priced, too. You can get three rolls of wrapping paper for $10, some single rolls for $5, and gift bags for $3 or $5.

Pros: Fun patterns, international flair, decent prices, unique selection, lots of choices

Cons: Not as eco-friendly as some

The best eco-friendly wrapping paper

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: Brown Kraft Paper is the ultimate eco-friendly choice for wrapping paper because it’s made from 100% recycled paper.

If the thought of thousands upon thousands of trees dying for the sake of producing wrapping paper that most people just discard and don’t recycle happens to break your heart, consider an eco-friendly alternative: 100% recycled Brown Kraft Paper.

Yes, it’s brown and plain, but this Kraft paper is sturdy, affordable, eco-friendly, and definitely not see-through like cheap gift wrap often is, so it’s perfect for wrapping presents. It will also last you a long time and is multi-purpose. Need to pack a box full so objects inside don’t bounce around? Brown paper is the answer.

If you’re the artsy type, you can also customize the brown paper by drawing designs on it, layering other colored papers, or by adding cute ribbons and string.

Pros: 100% recycled paper, you get a lot for $15, sturdy paper won’t rip, you can personalize it

Cons: It’s only brown and therefore plain

The best scissors and utility knife for gift wrapping

source Fiskars/Stanley/Business Insder

Why you’ll love them: Fiskars’ scissors and Stanley’s utility knife are the best cutting tools you can buy for wrapping gifts.

When it comes to wrapping gifts, you need good scissors and a sharp utility knife at hand. Fiskars makes the best scissors you can buy for just about any task, and its everyday scissors are a great buy. You can use them for cutting wrapping paper easily, thanks to their soft grip handle and sharp blades.

Stanley’s Utility Knife cuts perfect straight lines easily and produces clean cuts. The blade retracts for safety, but it is sharp, so keep it away from young kids.

Pros: Both cut well, utility knife is great for clean cuts, high quality, affordable, multiple uses

Cons: None

The best tape for gift wrapping

source Scotch Tape

Why you’ll love it: Scotch Magic Tape is strong, cuts well, and blends right into wrapping paper as you flatten it out.

No gift wrapping station is complete without Scotch Magic Tape. The tape goes on clear and matte, so it blends right into your wrapping paper. It’s a strong tape and it cuts well.

If you’ve ever tried to buy cheap tape from another brand and been disappointed, you know why we’re recommending Scotch tape here. It’s simply the best for wrapping gifts.

Besides, this 6-pack of Scotch tape is very affordable and it will last you through several gift-wrapping seasons.

Pros: 6-pack, good price, clear tape, matte finish, blends in, cuts well, strong tape

Cons: None

