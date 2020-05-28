The best deals on Xbox One consoles, controllers, and games right now — including $25 off ‘Borderlands 3’

caption Microsoft’s Xbox One X and Xbox One S. source Microsoft

The Xbox One X is still the most powerful video game console on the market, and Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox One games will be playable on its upcoming Xbox Series X as well.

Low cost subscription services, like Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass, also bring tons of value and affordable games to the Xbox One.

Below, we’ve compiled the best deals on Xbox consoles, games, accessories, and subscriptions.

We’ll update this list regularly with the top Xbox deals as new discounts are revealed.

Right now, “Borderlands 3” is on sale for just $14.99 – that’s $25 off its regular price.

Microsoft debuted its first Xbox console less than 20 years ago, but the brand has blossomed into one of the titans of the video game industry. It’s current flagship console, the Xbox One, has shipped more than 50 million units worldwide and dedicated fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the next Xbox console, the Xbox Series X, later this fall.

For now, the Xbox One X is the most powerful video game console on the market, out performing the PlayStation 4 Pro and Nintendo Switch. The Xbox One S is a strong console as well, boasting 4K resolution playback, HDR support, and a host of media center features that make it an ideal centerpiece for your home entertainment setup.

Microsoft has worked to create a robust ecosystem for Xbox fans, which will include letting them play Xbox One games on the upcoming Series X. Services, like Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, also bring extra value to the console, offering thousands of games to players for a low price.

We’ve collected the best deals on Xbox One consoles, games, subscriptions, and accessories below. These should come in handy whether you’re an Xbox veteran looking forward to the Series X, or looking to pick up your very first video game console.

Here are the best Xbox One deals for May 2020:

Best Xbox One console deals

caption The Xbox One X, the Xbox One S, and the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. source Microsoft

Due to high demand, stock for all Xbox One consoles remains low at many retailers, especially for the Xbox One X. With that in mind, the below products might not currently be available for shipment. We’ll update this section with more retailer options and discounts as stores add more inventory.

Best deals on Xbox One games

caption “Borderlands 3” is a popular shooting game with cooperative play for up to four players. source “Borderlands 3″/Gearbox Software

There are thousands of games available for Xbox One, so we’ve chosen to focus on just a few of the console’s most popular titles. Digital games are available through the Microsoft Store, which offers sales on a regular basis.

Best Xbox One controller deals

source Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

The Xbox One controller has become the standard for PC gaming thanks to its compatibility with Windows and countless indie games. Newer versions of the Xbox One controller make it easy to connect to your computer or phone with Bluetooth too. While most controllers use rechargeable batteries, the Xbox One controller still relies on AA batteries.

Microsoft also makes a premium Xbox One gamepad, the $180 Xbox Elite controller. The Elite series offers some notable improvements, like a rechargeable battery with 40 hours of playtime, four rear paddle bu tons for extra control, customizable thumbsticks, and a rubber grip.

There are no discounts currently available on brand-new Xbox controllers, but you can save $15 if you buy a pre-owned controller from GameStop.

Best Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass deals

source Microsoft

Xbox Live Gold is a subscription service that’s required for online play with nearly all Xbox One games. The subscription also offers free games each month that remain available as long as the Xbox Live Gold subscription is active.

If you’re already an Xbox Live Gold subscriber, buying a discounted membership will add time to the length of your current subscription.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass is a subscription gaming service that lets you download hundreds of games to your Xbox One or Windows PC. The service costs $5 a month on PC or $10 a month on Xbox One. New Game Pass subscribers will only pay $1 for their first month thanks to an ongoing promotion.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes an Xbox Live Gold subscription and will give you access to Game Pass on both PC and Xbox for a regular price of $15 per month.