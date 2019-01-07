The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Yoga blocks can help you get into difficult poses and deepen your flexibility or simply provide the support you need.

Of all the yoga blocks we’ve researched, the HemingWeigh Cork Yoga Blocks are our top pick with their sturdy, attractive design and great price tag.

Yoga blocks are an important tool for yogis at any level. Whether you’re looking to deepen your flexibility, venturing into new pose territory, or just trying to go easy on your joints and muscles, yoga blocks are key. They help extend and lengthen your alignment when your flexibility doesn’t allow you to reach the floor or touch your toes, and they’re great modifiers when you’re not quite ready for a full pose. If yoga isn’t quite your thing, any kind of dynamic exercise routine can be customized for better strength, flexibility, or even injury prevention with a couple of yoga blocks on hand.

Picking the perfect yoga blocks may seem like a fairly straightforward decision, but there are a number of factors to consider.

What are your goals? If you’re looking to begin or deepen your yoga practice, you may benefit more from a yoga equipment bundle than a single yoga block. Or if your priority is working your way up to a specific pose, maybe your needs are better suited to a single basic block that will help extend your reach until your flexibility is more developed.

We studied yogi user reviews, product ratings, and top ranked lists all over the internet to come up with our Insider Picks guide to yoga blocks. No matter what you’re using them for and no matter what your goals are, there’s a yoga block on this list for you.

Here are the best yoga blocks you can buy:

The best yoga blocks overall

source HemingWeigh

Why you’ll love it: The HemingWeigh Cork Yoga Blocks are made from an eco-friendly cork material with a slip-resistant surface layer to help you keep your pose in place, and you get a set of two.

One of the main reasons the HemingWeigh cork yoga blocks are at the top of our list is because of the material used to make them. Cork is one of the most durable, longest-lasting options when it comes to yoga block materials.

Reviews say the HemingWeigh blocks withstand frequent use and the typical wear and tear that comes with a good long yogi sweat. HemingWeigh’s yoga block cork material is 100% natural, so eco-friendly yogis can breathe easy. And, the non-slip surface means no awkward sliding around when you kick up into that standing split.

Each 9 x 6 x 4-inch block weighs one pound, so they’re already lighter than some of their foam counterparts. Cork is less malleable than foam, which sometimes provides a more tactile sense of stability. Whereas foam blocks can be squishy or soft to grab and hold on to for balance, cork blocks are sturdy and firm, no matter how hard you press on them. With that said, the molded cork is still a soft, finished surface that’s comfortable to hold on to and lean on.

If you’re tempted to buy one block at a time instead of the full set, the HemingWeigh cork yoga blocks should be enough to change your mind. It’s reassuring to know that you’ll be resting both hands (or feet) on the exact same surface, at the exact same height, for a uniform assist that doesn’t distract from your yoga practice. What’s more, each of the two blocks will get an even wear as you use them as a pair over time. Piecing together a kit one block at a time starts to feel uneven by contrast.

For the more visually sensitive, these cork blocks are just plain attractive. Instead of funky colored foam blocks lying around your apartment or screaming for attention in your yoga class, HemingWeigh cork yoga blocks let you take a more minimalist, subtle approach to your yogi style. If you’re more used to practicing or working out at home, they’re not an eyesore in your living room or wherever you like to exercise.

Pros: Durable, eco-friendly cork blocks that come in a perfectly paired two-pack so you don’t have to worry about doing the uneven bars while you’re doing yoga

Cons: Cork blocks are heavier than their foam counterparts, so if lightweight portability is your priority the cork material might be a deal breaker

The best yoga blocks for getting back to basics

source Gaiam

Why you’ll love it: The Gaiam Yoga Block is comfortable to grab, soft to the touch, and heavier than most lightweight foam blocks for increased stability.

Gaiam is a respected name in the yoga world, so it’s no surprise that its basic yoga block is a popular choice. Simple as it may be, the Gaiam yoga block offers a ton of color options ranging from solid hues to printed and engraved designs, and even stacked color patterns. The foam surface can be washed with light detergents or your favorite yoga spray cleanser and can either be air-dried or towel-dried.

One of the common downsides to foam yoga blocks is their lack of long-term durability. Over time, the sweat and oils from your skin tend to build up on the surface of the foam, making them more slippery and less attractive to look at. Regular washing can usually help protect the surface for longer periods.

A lot of the appeal of foam yoga blocks is the soft, smooth surface that gives a little bit when you’re reaching for comfort or support in the middle of a stretch. But sometimes, foam blocks can feel flimsy when they’re super lightweight and portable. Gaiam yoga blocks combine that squishy foam surface with a weightier overall block. Each one weighs 1.5 pounds and measures 9 x 6 x 4-inches so you won’t have to deal with your blocks wobbling when you need them most.

Pros: Combining a little more heft and stability with the soft surface layer of a foam block will surely make a lot of yogis happy

Cons: If you’re looking specifically for a lightweight foam yoga block, this heavier foam version isn’t going to do the trick

The best yoga block kit

source YogaRat

Why you’ll love it: The YogaRat Block and Strap Set also includes a cotton yoga strap so you can practice with your own equipment no matter where you are.

YogaRat’s block and strap set is a great start for beginner yogis, or anyone looking to personalize their yoga equipment instead of borrowing shared studio items. The YogaRat yoga block is lightweight and portable, and the surface is soft and squishy like many popular foam blocks.

The 9 x 6 x 4-inch block is made of eco-friendly, non-toxic EVA foam, and the closed cell antimicrobial surface wicks away moisture instead of absorbing sweat. The block is easy to clean and it comes in a variety of different color options.

The YogaRat strap is woven from thick 100% cotton material and comes in as many colors as the block, so you can rock a matching set. At 1.5 inches wide and 8 feet long, the strap is a great addition to a block for yogis who are either just beginning or looking to deepen their practice. Straps can increase flexibility and help you reach into deeper stretching poses, and of course, you’ll have also have the block beside you for balance and stability.

Even in the most pristine yoga studios, sharing equipment can get a little gnarly. Instead of trying to block out the germy thoughts, taking a class with your own block and strap set is a great solution for the extra hygienic yogis out there.

Pros: Budget-smart option includes both a block and a strap for beginner yogis or anyone squeamish about sharing studio equipment

Cons: Lightweight foam is typically soft to the touch, so this isn’t a great choice for yogis that prefer a more sturdy block to hold on to

The best eco-friendly yoga blocks

source Manduka

Why you’ll love it: The Manduka Recycled Foam Yoga Block combines the eco-friendly benefits of recycled foam material with the look and feel of a sturdy cork block.

Manduka’s Recycled Foam Yoga Block is one of the lightest options out there, at 0.6 pounds, which is impressive for a 9 x 6 x 4-inch block. The cork-like surface is made from 50% recycled foam material, and its sturdy, firm structure allows you to grip and hold on for balance during challenging poses. Turning recycled foam into a cork-style block gives the best of both worlds – softness to the touch and lightweight portability packed into a stable block that isn’t going anywhere during inversions.

The block’s rounded edges make it comfortable to use in any position, without bumping up against the awkward angles of a straight or beveled edge yoga block. And of course, Manduka products carry the brand name trust of one of the yoga world’s leading companies. High-quality production standards mean that these blocks are sure to last a long time, and the eco-friendly, recycled materials give a natural look.

This Manduka block is more expensive than some of the other options on our list, but for yogis committed to the environment, a higher price tag is often par for the course. Yogi reviews claim that this block is a long-lasting, durable option thanks to both the recycled material structure and the easily washable surface.

Pros: Eco-friendly recycled foam is lightweight and portable but still sturdy and firm in the style of most cork blocks

Cons: This is one of the more expensive yoga blocks out there, so if you’re looking for a no-frills stability block this price tag may not be worth it