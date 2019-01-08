The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The right pair of yoga pants can make all the difference when it comes to a good workout.

The 90 Degree By Reflex Yoga Capris are our favorites because they are affordable, feature a supportive four-way stretch, and use moisture-wicking technology for ultimate comfort.

One of the biggest struggles women have with working out (besides finding the motivation to hit the gym) is finding comfortable and functional activewear. This rings especially true when it comes to finding the right pair of yoga pants.

With thousands of options, it can be hard to determine which pair is right for you. The key is to find yoga pants that are both functional, and fashionable, and won’t split down the seams, or turn completely see-through as soon as you start stretching.

To help you narrow down your options, we decided to round up the best pairs of yoga pants you can buy. From high-waisted pairs in classic black to printed cropped options, there’s something for everyone in our guide.

Here are the best yoga pants you can buy:

The best yoga pants overall

source 90 Degree by Reflex

Why you’ll love them: If you’re looking for comfortable and affordable yoga pants that are true to size, flexible, and move with you, the 90 Degree By Reflex Yoga Capris are your best bet.

The 90 Degree By Reflex Yoga Capris are a versatile pair of leggings that feature supportive four-way stretch fabric and moisture-wicking technology that will help you prevent chafing and keep you feeling fresh during your workouts.

The sleek, functional leggings also have a hidden pocket in the waistband to allow you to store your belongings, and keep your hands free while you pound the pavement or head to a coffee shop. The popular pants have a 4.4-star rating and more than 3,600 reviews on Amazon.

Thanks to the 22-inch inseam, the capris are just the right length for petite women and hit mid-calf on taller women. The yoga pants are made from 47% Nylon, 46% Polyester, and 7% Spandex for good stretch.

Buyers love about how they fit true to size, are super comfortable, and completely durable. One buyer said the pants’ color and fit have not changed after four months of wear. Some reviewers did mention that the leggings, especially the darker colors, can attract pet hair and lint, but that’s true of most clothes.

You can get the leggings in a variety of different colors including black, pink, blue, green, purple, and gray. Sizing runs from X-Small to X-Large, and you can get packs with multiple pairs. If you don’t love them, you can return the capris for a full refund.

Pros: Affordable, moisture wicking, four-way stretch, hidden pocket, durable

Cons: Darker colors can attract pet hair

The best high-end yoga pants

source Sweaty Betty

Why you’ll love them: Sweaty Betty’s Yoga Pants come in many fun patterns and they’re super comfortable for yoga.

Sweaty Betty’s workout gear is all about performance and style. The Reversible leggings are our favorite pair of yoga pants from the brand because they’re made from high stretch opaque fabric that moves with you.

These full-length leggings are high waisted so they won’t fall down on you, and they’re reversible, so you can switch between two different patterns as you please. You can get them in three different colors and patterns, all of which are subtle and cool.

Most buyers love these yoga pants for how comfortable and attractive they are. Sweaty Betty also makes our favorite running tights for the gym and our favorite workout gear for women.

The leggings come in sizes XXS to XL, and you can choose between long or short lengths, depending on your height.

Pros: Quick drying material, snug fit, great for any type of workout

Cons: Expensive

The best cropped yoga pants

source ODODOS

Why you’ll love them: The ODODOS Power Flex Yoga Capris Pants are a flattering pair of yoga pants that contour to your body for a perfect fit.

Made with a four-way stretch and opaque fabric, the ODODOS Power Flex Yoga Capris Pants are perfect for every type of workout. The stretchy leggings help lift and shape your body, while the thick waistband helps prevent them from falling down while you move.

The capris are designed to be cropped just a few inches below the knee and are stylish enough to be worn outside the gym, too. They are also made with moisture wicking and antimicrobial technologies, so you won’t feel sweaty and gross after your yoga session.

More than 1,000 Amazon reviewers have given the yoga pants an average rating of 4.2 stars, with many stating that they are super soft and comfortable. One buyer praised the pants saying, “I LOVE these pants. They fit perfect around the waist and don’t dig into your side…no love handles! I’m getting more in a lot more colors.”

You can choose from a number of different colors and patterns. Sizes run from Small to XX-Large. The leggings are made from 87% Polyester and 13% Spandex or 87% Nylon and 13% Spandex.

Pros: Affordable, variety of colors and patterns, moisture wicking, stretchy, comfortable

Cons: A few customers mentioned you can see panty lines under some of the lighter colored options

The best compression yoga pants

source CompressionZ

Why you’ll love them: The CompressionZ Compression Leggings are a great pair of yoga pants that help reduce muscle pain during and after exercise.

The CompressionZ Compression Leggings help improve blood circulation during workouts, which allows you to exercise longer with a decreased recovery time. Compression tights work great for every type of workout including yoga, running, cycling, and circuit training. They are also great to wear on long flights.

These leggings are made of a four-way stretchable fabric that is easy to clean and will retain its shape even after multiple washes. The fabric also features moisture wicking technology that helps discourage the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

The CompressionZ pants have more than 1,370 Amazon reviews with 79% of reviewers giving them 5 stars. Multiple buyers commented that they love the pants so much they bought several pairs. But some shoppers did mention that the leggings can run small.

Sizes range from X-Small to X-Large, and the leggings come in classic black as well as several fun prints.

Pros: Improves blood circulation, super stretchy, keeps shape, comes in fun prints

Cons: Can run small

The best high-waisted yoga pants

source Oalka

Why you’ll love them: If you want a full-length pair of yoga pants that offer tummy control, you’ve found it in Oalka Power Flex Yoga Pants.

The Oalka Power Flex Yoga Pants are a high waisted yoga pant that is made with interlocking seams and flat lay edges that help reduce irritation and eliminate chafing. The wide waistband not only offers tummy control shapewear but also features a hidden inner pocket to store keys and other belongings.

Made to contour perfectly to your body, the leggings are also designed to stay in place throughout stretching, squatting, running, and other high-impact workouts. The high-quality stretchy fabric also helps wick away moisture.

These yoga pants have a 4.5 star rating on Amazon, thanks to 1,825 reviews. Most buyers say the leggings are comfortable, stretchy, and super soft. Some commenters did say they run a little large, so it’s best to go a size down.

They come in a variety of colors and sizes range from X-Small to X-Large. The leggings are made of 86% Nylon and 14% Spandex or 87% Polyester and 13% Spandex.

Pros: Affordable, tummy control, hidden pocket, soft, flexible, durable

Cons: Run large

The best bootcut yoga pants

source Baleaf

Why you’ll love them: The Baleaf Yoga Bootleg Pants are a comfortable and functional pair of yoga pants that are slim on the hips and loose on the calves.

If skin-tight leggings leave you feeling exposed, try a pair of these Baleaf Yoga Bootleg Pants instead. The flattering cut offers a greater freedom of movement, while the stretchy fabric helps wick sweat away.

With a 4-star rating on Amazon, it makes sense why these are one of the most popular bootcut yoga pants on the site. One commenter named Kathy raved about the great fit, saying, “These are very slimming and look good on everyone, no matter what size you are.”

While most shoppers mentioned how comfortable, and soft they are, shorter buyers complained that the pant legs ran long and a few ladies even had to get them hemmed.

You can choose from five different colors, and sizes range from Small to XX-Large. The solid color pants are made of 92% Cotton and 8% Spandex, while the charcoal ones are made of 55% Cotton, 39% Polyester, and 6% Spandex.

Pros: More coverage, loose on calves, sweat-wicking, comfortable, soft, flattering

Cons: Run long so might not fit shorter customers

