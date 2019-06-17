The best yoga socks you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

You’ll never slip out of downward facing dog again with the right pair of yoga socks.

Our favorite ones are the affordable, grippy Rahabsox Non-Slip Yoga Socks.

For thousands of years, people have practiced yoga barefoot. It’s easier for bare feet to find stable positions on the floor, and allows you to stretch all the muscles in your feet, which can help prevent foot injuries and pain.

Still, the times they are a changing. Nowadays, yoga socks – usually ankle socks that help to keep your toes spread and have silicone dots on the bottom to keep you from slipping – are routinely used by both experienced and novice yoga practitioners.

Why might you want a pair of yoga socks? Well, there are a number of reasons.

Cold Feet: Studios and gyms can be cold, but socks keep you warm.

Studios and gyms can be cold, but socks keep you warm. No Slipping: While many yoga mats are non-slip, studio floors aren’t! Yoga socks are also great for when you do yoga on slippery surfaces like tile floors or even carpets.

While many yoga mats are non-slip, studio floors aren’t! Yoga socks are also great for when you do yoga on slippery surfaces like tile floors or even carpets. Protection: Most yoga studios have a strict no-shoe policy for the studio floor. If the thought of walking barefoot on any floor gives you the heebie-jeebies, then yoga socks are a great way to protect your feet from dust, grime, and germs.

Most yoga studios have a strict no-shoe policy for the studio floor. If the thought of walking barefoot on any floor gives you the heebie-jeebies, then yoga socks are a great way to protect your feet from dust, grime, and germs. Staying in the moment: Yoga is about being present on your mat. That can be difficult if you’re worried about your feet slipping, or if you’re thinking about how cold your feet are.

Yoga socks come in many different styles and lengths. While most are ankle height, some extend up onto the calf. Some yoga socks have individual toe sections, much like a glove, while other designs have the sock end just before the toes. Some minimal yoga socks expose parts of your feet like the toes or heels while covering the ball of your foot.

Most yoga socks are made entirely of natural cotton or bamboo, though some synthetic or blended options are also available. We’ve rounded up a variety of different yoga socks to suit all styles whether you like a barely-there approach or full-on socks. Read on to see which of our picks is best for your needs.

Here are the best yoga socks you can buy:

The best yoga socks overall

source Rahabsox

Rahabsox’s Non-Slip Yoga Socks are comfortable, provide outstanding support, and is reasonably priced.

If you’re sick of your sweaty feet slipping and sliding around your yoga mat, you need a great pair of breathable, grippy yoga socks like the Rahabasox’s yoga socks. These socks are made of 95% cotton and 5% Spandex with anti-slip grips on the heel and arch. Unlike many other yoga socks, these ones don’t have individual sections for each toe, so they look more like a normal pair of ankle socks with grips on the bottom.

The Rahabasox are specifically designed for both yoga and Pilates. They are machine-washable and retain their shape after multiple washes, according to users.

On Amazon, there are more than 2,000 customer reviews, approximately 85% are positive. These yoga socks have an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. One customer writes, “First, they provide excellent traction – the grips on the bottom aren’t excessive, but they’ll definitely prevent any slips. Second, they’re entirely comfortable. They provide support through a little compression around the arch, and I enjoy wearing them about the house,”

Pros: Specially engineered anti-slip grips on heel and arch, made of 95% cotton, affordable

Cons: Some users complain that the socks wear out quickly and don’t stay on easily

The best yoga socks for a barefoot feeling

source ToeSox

The ToeSox Half-Toe Releve socks make you feel like you’re going barefoot, while still providing excellent grip for the ball of your feet.

The ToeSox Half-Toe Releve socks are great for yoga and pilates enthusiasts, as well as dancers. Each sock has a leather pad that provides superior grip and support to the heel and metatarsal head.

The ToeSox make you feel like you’re barefoot, while also providing you with the grip and support you need. The socks have five toe holes that leave your toes mostly bare and the sock itself only covers half of your foot, leaving your heel exposed.

Made of 51% organic cotton, 35% leather, and other materials like polyester, these socks have a patented non-slip sole. The socks come in 10 colors including black, fuschia, and nude.

ToeSox is well known for its outstanding customer service, too, so if you run into any problems, contact the company.

Reviewers, including those at the Yoga Authority, Shape Magazine, and Socks Addict, name ToeSox Half Toe Releve and similar ToeSox yoga socks as must-have yoga accessories.

There are about 30 buyer reviews on Amazon with an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Most buyers say that the socks don’t slip off their feet even though they are half-socks, and the majority of reviewers say the ToeSox offer great grip for yoga, dance, and other activities.

Pros: Special five-toe design, patented no-slip sole, leather padding, outstanding customer service, good fit

Cons: Some users complain that the socks slip

The best yoga socks for men or women

source Aurorae

With extensive anti-slip bumps, the one-size fits all Aurorae Ultimate yoga socks will keep guys and gals grounded.

The Aurorae yoga socks are great for both men and women. Buyers say they are among the best socks for men due to their unique fit and extensive non-slip grip dots. The one-size-fits-all-sock is machine washable with cold water and its grippy dots don’t wear out even after multiple washes.

The yoga socks are snug and comfortable with a five-toe design that allows your toes to move and spread naturally. The grippy dots make it easy to stick to the yoga mat even when you’re doing difficult poses. The socks come in two color options: black with purple dots and black with white dots.

Yoga Authority calls the Aurorae Ultimate Non-Slip Yoga Socks the best yoga socks for men. There are more approximately 95 customer reviews on Amazon, with 70% of them giving the product 5 stars. “Awesome socks. Great grip without compromising flexibility,” writes one verified buyer.

Of the complaints, several customers didn’t find the socks to be one-size-fits-all, and some also questioned the quality of the materials. Some also mentioned they didn’t provide enough grip.

Pros: One size fits all, comfortable, extensive anti-slip grips

Cons: Some users complain that the socks bunch up and slip around

The best yoga socks for grip

source Gaiam

The Gaiam Yoga Socks offer top-of-the-line comfort, fit, and grip for a great non-slip yoga practice.

Specifically designed for practicing yoga and Pilates, Gaiam’s yoga socks are perfect for traveling or to use in the studio. The socks have a five-toe design and lots of grippy dots on the bottom to ensure that you don’t slip and slide no matter how hot your yoga session gets.

Made of 81% cotton and 1% spandex, these comfortable socks are machine washable. The cotton fabric is also breathable and comfortable. The socks come in six different colors and two sizes to suit all yogis.

Gaiam has been making yoga gear for more than 25 years, so you know these socks are made to last. The company allows returns and exchanges within 30 days of your purchase in case you don’t like the socks.

Best Products and Shape Magazine say Gaiam’s yoga socks are great buys and have included them on their lists.

There are more than 1,200 customer reviews on Amazon, with an average 4 out of 5 stars. Many customers tout the socks’ comfort – both for yoga and simply for running around the house – as well as their powerful non-slip properties.

Pros: Comfortable, extensive non-slip bumps

Cons: Some users complain that they are made of poor-quality fabric

