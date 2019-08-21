Bestselling Author & Law of Attraction Guru Amy Okudaira Announces the first Event in Singapore

Insights on how to lead a happy and productive life with your partner, family, and other people around you

Aug 20th 2019, Law of attraction guru Amy Okudaira will be holding an event in Singapore to reach out and share the gift of happiness with as many people as possible. She recently spoke to a sold-out show in Japan and provided many insights on how to lead a happy and productive life.













Ms Amy Okudaira is a guru and best seller of 720,000 copies sold, also translated Abraham’s “The Law of Attraction”(by Mr. and Mrs Hicks). She will be telling us more about “The Law of Attraction” in Singapore.





The Law of Attraction has been introduced in many medias and magazines including fashion magazines in Japan in recent years. It is a very popular topic in Japan, especially among young adults in their 20s and 30s.





She decided to organize this event in Singapore because she wants more people – not only people in Japan but also people in other countries – to live a life that they truly wish and desire.

Speaker: Ms Amy Okudaira’s profile

Her blog, where she writes about her experience, gained popularity and was published. Her subsequent books continued to become best sellers, and she currently goes back and forth between Bali and Japan, while focusing on writing and lecturing. She is an embodiment of living the life you want and making your dreams come true using the Law of Attraction. Her work includes “引き寄せの教科書 (The Law of Attraction Textbook)“ and “宇宙から突然最高のパートナーが放り込まれる法則（The Rules For When Your Life Partner Is Suddenly Thrown At You From Space）”.

Event Information

The “Law of Attraction” event has now been introduced in Singapore to make people even happier!

Date & Time: 5th October Saturday 14:00-17:00

Venue: Suntec Singapore

Ticket Information: https://nxsevent1910.peatix.com/





Contents

Part 1

– What is the Law of Attraction?

– How to attract Dream, Happy life, Future partner, .. ?

Part 2

– Interview by Mifuyu Ando

– How to enjoy a happy life with people around you, using the Law of Attraction.

Part 3

– Question and Answers

Attendees can ask Amy Okudaira any one question (Partner, Job, Family, Dreams.. ) by email nxssonia@gmail.com (by 20th September) after purchasing ticket. She will be answering as many questions as possible during the Question-and-Answers session.

The talk event will proceed in Japanese and English and there will be a short gathering session for participants after the event.

Organizer

Japanese marriage agency, NEXUS (Company name Gran Cassa Pte. Ltd.), who are responsible for bringing many couples and marriages together in both Japan and Singapore.

For more details about the event to be held in Singapore as well as the history of these two people, click here or follow this link: https://marriagespr.com/en/event1910 .



