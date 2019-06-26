‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Beth Chapman has died at age 51

caption Duane Dog Lee Chapman and Beth Chapman pose at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall

The 51-year-old’s husband, Duane, confirmed the news on Twitter, days after announcing that she had been put in a medical induced coma.

Beth Chapman, who starred alongside her husband in the reality show “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has died at age 51.

Chapman’s husband, Duane, confirmed the news on Twitter, days after announcing that she had been put in a medically induced coma in the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Duane Chapman said on Twitter Wednesday morning.

The Chapmans are best known for their roles in the A&E show “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which ran from 2004 to 2012. The show followed the couple as they tracked down bail fugitives in Hawaii and Colorado.

Beth Chapman was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in 2017. The cancer was successfully removed a month later, but it came back in 2018.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.