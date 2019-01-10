Beto O’Rourke is livestreaming himself at the dentist and people have had enough

caption Beto O’Rourke streamed his dental visit on Instagram source Beto O’Rourke/Instagram

Potential Democratic presidential contender Beto O’Rourke livestreamed himself at the dentist.

He’s known for connecting to voters by streaming mundane moments of his life.

This time, though, he may have gone too far.

In his latest move to communicate and connect with the American people, Democratic darling Beto O’Rourke livestreamed himself at the dentist.

The former Texas congressman and senate candidate has been tipped as a hot contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, even though he hasn’t announced whether he’ll run.

He’s risen to fame in part because of his unflagging effort to visit all 254 counties in Texas and neverending communication on social media. In particular, he’s livestreamed mundane moments of his life on Instagram, like himself cutting steak, eating guacamole while driving, and now going to the dentist.

In videos posted to Instagram stories Thursday, O’Rourke asked his El Paso-based dental hygienist, Diana, about her background (her mother immigrated from Mexico) and her thoughts about her community on the southern border (“it’s a wonderful place to live and grow”).

For some people, seeing someone bump dental cleaning tools around O’Rourke’s mouth was a bit too much.

this kind of performative nonsense is going to lead to him kneecapping himself, eventually. https://t.co/qisR6pPFEK — Von Flewed Out Choke (@VicMRodriguez) January 10, 2019

Beto O’Rourke seems like a genuinely well meaning decent man. And as someone who shares such dominant incisors I feel comfortable in saying that’s just way too close up. They’re visible from space man. Back up https://t.co/BjqFCJB6Ha — dock2323 (@dock2323) January 10, 2019

going to the dentist is not relatable for millennials!!!! — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) January 10, 2019

can u not https://t.co/X3UrbNShh1 — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) January 10, 2019

Even for me, this is Too Much Instagram. https://t.co/Ww23cBHjQe — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) January 10, 2019

Love me some Beto but this is self-parody territory. https://t.co/xrDuH9ZNny — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) January 10, 2019

Most people just joked about the whole thing, though.

In his videos, O’Rourke did not disclose how many cavities he has, if any.