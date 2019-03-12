Beto O’Rourke is running ads on Facebook teasing that he’s ‘made a decision’ on 2020

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is running paid ads on Facebook touting that he has made his final decision on whether to run for president in 2020.

O’Rourke has been taking advice from political operatives, including alums of the Barack Obama campaigns.

WASHINGTON – Former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, who has been mulling a 2020 presidential run for months, is running paid advertisements on Facebook alluding to a potential campaign.

O’Rourke, who is trekking to the early primary state of Iowa this week, started running the ads sometime on Wednesday. The ads say that O’Rourke has come to a final decision about his plans for 2020.

“People in communities across the country have been reaching out and asking me if I’m planning on running in 2020,” the ad reads. “Amy and I have made a decision on that. Sign up today to be first to know what’s next. I’d like for you to be a part of it.”

The ads’ performance data, according to the Facebook ad archive, show high indexing and engagement in California, a now large and early primary voting state for the 2020 race. Currently, there are 105 iterations of the ad running on Facebook.

A spokesperson for O’Rourke did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the ads

O’Rourke had previously told Oprah Winfrey during a live podcast interview he planned to make his decision by the end of February after having taken a long road trip and engaging with potential voters and advisers.

Now nearing the halfway point through March, more than a dozen Democrats have jumped in the race. In addition, there are high profile Democrats like O’Rourke who still have yet to make a decision, including former Vice President Joe Biden.