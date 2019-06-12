Beto O’Rourke held a ‘running rally’ through Manhattan, and we had to bike to keep up

caption 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke took questions from reporters at the end of a two-mile run with supporters up Manhattan’s West side. source Eliza Relman/INSIDER

2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke led about 50 supporters on a two-mile run up the Hudson River greenway on Manhattan’s West side on Wednesday as part of his celebration of Pride month.

INSIDER had to grab a CitiBike and ride alongside the joggers to keep up.

O’Rourke unveiled his plan to protect LGBTQ Americans’ rights – including ending conversion therapy for youth, and passing the Equality Act – on Wednesday morning.

O’Rourke is trailing behind other prominent 2020 candidates, failing to break 2% in recent national polls.

2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke led about 50 supporters on a two-mile run on Wednesday morning up the Hudson River greenway in Manhattan as part of his celebration of Pride month.

O’Rourke laid out his new plan to protect LGBTQ rights, which includes reversing the Trump administration’s ban on transgender troops serving in the military and passing the Equality Act, before a gathering of about 80 supporters before the run.

The crowd ran north along a walking path that stretches hundreds of blocks down Manhattan’s West side, ending at an LGBTQ memorial.

O’Rourke is well-known for jogging on the campaign trail. During his bid for Senate in Texas last year, he held a series of “running town halls,” during which he’d chat with voters as they jogged side-by-side.

“Campaigns don’t have to be formal and stiff,” O’Rourke told the Dallas News last year. “Being involved outdoors can connect you to the community, the state and the country … and even democracy itself.”

The former congressman has even blogged about his solitary morning runs and the thoughts they inspire about democracy.

But O’Rourke’s presidential campaign has slowed down. Recent national polling has the Texan at just 2% support, despite raking in about $6 million in the first 24 hours after he announced his bid in mid-March. Media coverage of the candidate has also dropped significantly since his announcement, which came after his heavily-covered, competitive race against Sen. Ted Cruz last year.

O'Rourke laid out his new plan to protect LGBTQ rights in front of a crowd of about 80 supporters.



Some supporters ran with their kids in strollers.



The 70 degree, sunny morning was ideal for the jog.



O'Rourke chatted with supporters as they made their way up the Hudson River greenway.



O'Rourke told INSIDER he's "convinced" a Democrat will beat Texas Sen. John Cornyn in 2020, thanks in part to his efforts to turn Texas blue.



O'Rourke took questions from his fellow runners next to a LGBTQ memorial.



Emilio Nunez, 48, is originally from Texas. "I figured since it's a run in New York, there wouldn't be too many people." He said he'd vote for O'Rourke if the primary were held today.



Sofia Aluma, a 27-year-old project manager originally from Houston. "I really feel like [O'Rourke] has the charisma we need in a presidential candidate." Aluma said healthcare is her top issue. "I had a heart problem and Obamacare gave me the opportunity to finish school."



Holly Young, a 56-year-old registered independent and native Texan. "I don't like the direction my country's going in, I want someone who's a visionary and has empathy for all."



O’Rourke ended the event by taking a selfie with everyone who lined up for one.