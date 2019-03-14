Beto O’Rourke’s logo for his 2020 presidential run is drawing comparisons to iconic Texas chain Whataburger

caption Beto O’Rourke’s logo has drawn comparisons to Whataburger’s spicy ketchup. source Beto O’Rourke / Hollis Johnson / Business Insider

Beto O’Rourke’s logo for his 2020 presidential run is already being compared to iconic Texas chain Whataburger’s spicy ketchup.

On Thursday, the Democratic former Texas congressman announced he is entering the 2020 presidential race.

O’Rourke’s logo is similar to that of his Texas senatorial campaign, with “Beto for Texas” transforming into “Beto for America.”

Democratic former congressman Beto O’Rourke is doubling down on at least one aspect of his Texas senatorial campaign: the logo’s striking similarity to the branding of iconic regional chain Whataburger.

In 2018, O’Rourke’s logo and campaign signs raised eyebrows due to their similarities to Whataburger’s spicy ketchup containers. On Thursday, O’Rourke announced he is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 with another logo that is reminiscent of Whataburger’s beloved ketchup.

O’Rourke’s website features a tweaked version of the “Beto for Texas” logo, which now reads “Beto for America” and maintains the stylistic similarity to Whataburger’s spicy ketchup. The logo also appears on signs, t-shirts, and other items sold in O’Rourke’s online store.

caption Beto for America’s online store. source Beto for America

The O’Rourke campaign did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the comparisons. But, people on Twitter were quick to draw comparisons to Whataburger.

spicy ketchup for america pic.twitter.com/hRNVHIQgED — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 14, 2019

Anyone else get @Whataburger vibes from Beto's logo or is it just me? pic.twitter.com/6Lkhn8xEkS — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 14, 2019

I like how beto stayed true to the whataburger spicy ketchup logo. pic.twitter.com/NH5WhugUQG — Daniel Mendez (@dmendez24) March 14, 2019

Whataburger, a Southern fast-food powerhouse with over 820 locations, has a cult following in Texas, where most of its restaurants are located. The chain, which has been family-owned since opening its first burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950, did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Tony Casas, the creator of O’Rourke’s campaign logo, told The Star Telegram in 2018 that he frequently heard the comparison and saw the resemblance himself.

“It’s pure coincidence,” Casas said. “But it worked out OK. Whataburger is awesome.”

O’Rourke opponent Sen. Ted Cruz saw things differently.

“Unlike the spicy ketchup, when Texans unwrap the O’Rourke packaging, they are definitely not going to like what they see underneath,” Cruz campaign spokeswoman Emily Miller told The Star Telegram. “He’s like a Triple Meat Whataburger liberal who is out of touch with Texas values.”