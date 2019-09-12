Betsey Johnson just listed her pink mobile home for $1.95 million, and it’s located in one of the country’s most exclusive trailer parks — here’s a look inside

caption Betsey Johnson is a famous American fashion designer. source Keith Bedford/Reuters; Jordan Reid courtesy of Compass

Betsey Johnson, a famous American fashion designer, is selling her pink mobile home for $1.95 million.

Though mobile homes aren’t often associated with million-dollar price tags, Johnson’s home is located in one of the most luxurious and exclusive trailer parks in the country.

The Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park – which has 276 homes, according to its website – sits along the beach in Malibu, California. In this trailer park, it’s common for mobile homes to cost millions of dollars.

Along with its access to the beach, living in Paradise Cove also comes with a few high-end amenities including a 24-hour guard-gated entry, a community tennis court, and a community clubhouse.

According to Mansion Global, Johnson bought the mobile home back in 2016 for $1.89 million and spent around $550,000 renovating it. She told Mansion Global that mobile home park helps provide a secluded second-home community for famous residents.

Betsey Johnson’s mobile home is located in the Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park in Malibu, California. Paradise Cove is a trailer park known for its exclusivity and million-dollar mobile homes.

Betsey Johnson is a prominent figure in the fashion industry and is known around the world for her whimsical and creative clothing designs.

Johnson, according to the listing website, designed the mobile home herself.

It is painted bright pink and flooded with exuberant decorations, both inside and out.

Outside, there are various plants, statues, and pieces of artwork.

According to Mansion Global, Johnson was inclined to buy the home in 2016 because of its outdoor clawfoot bathtub.

Rooms throughout the home boast lively colors and designs, including this outdoor living room.

Along with the two-bedroom, two-bathroom mobile home, there is also a 100-square-foot shed.

Arguably the most notable room in the home is the double-size master bedroom, which is appropriately called the “Yellow Room.”

The living area is decked out with paintings, books, and various ornaments.

In 2018, Johnson told PEOPLE she “would like people to think of this as a funny little museum.”

Amenities in Paradise Cove include a 24-hour guard-gated entry, a community tennis court, and a community clubhouse.

