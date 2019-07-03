Better than Facebook Libra, iSunOne has built a crypto empire and changed banking industry forever

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 July 2019 – While Facebook is still brooding on “Libra” with restrictions, iSunOne already issued and applied its stable tokens with numbers of global partners since 2017.





What is iSunOne? “If UBS and Telegram have a baby, it is iSunOne.”, as described by TideiSun CEO Ms. Robin Xie . iSunOne is born out of the simple desire for fundamental human right: Privacy. In this world where data monopoly deprives autonomy, people’s privacy is spied on and compromised unconsciously everyday by governments and tech giants. The breach of privacy is so rampant in people’s daily life that it becomes the norm, and true privacy is more valued than diamond.





Hence, iSunOne is created to satisfy this increasing demand of privacy for individuals to enjoy the privacy without sacrificing convenience. iSunOne combines private chatting and wealth management platform on blockchain, providing ultimate privacy solution in social networking, instant payment, and asset management. “The best part is that we integrate layers of solutions into one package, simple, seamless and secure”, quoting CTO Mr. Jun Ma .





As of now, iSunOne focuses on private digital asset management in the form of stable tokens and cryptocurrencies, as the former is equivalent to digital fiat money, and the latter is Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins. The current co-branding allows iSunOne users to directly spend all above-mentioned digital assets in more than 40 million stores wherever MasterCard is accepted. The instant loan function enables users to take an immediate digital asset-backed loan without credit history check. “The loan process takes less than 10 minutes to complete, and usually users obtain instant loan approval within seconds,” quoting Technical Director Mr. Thompson Shi.





Since its launch, iSunOne has reached a couple of important milestones, with over one million users and total asset under management around 5000 BTC. “We foresee a very strong user and asset growth in this crypto volatility environment”, predicted by CTO Mr. Jun Ma .





To offer more varieties of services for our valuable clients, iSunOne is partnering with smart token ATM and numbers of digital banks to create a new universal service system. The architect and framework render iSunOne ecosystem easily expandable and adaptable, and with optional API, iSunOne connects easily to e-commerce and gaming application. “The liquidity of life and business is forever changing, whatever is the norm today may be disrupted tomorrow”, poetically stated by founder Mr. Chen Ping , “yet here at iSunOne, we always strive to lead the trend and be the disrupter”.





