I tried Betterment, the robo-advisor that made it easy to save money and build wealth

- source
- Brendan McDermid/Reuters
- Betterment is an online financial adviser that helps you invest your money, plan for retirement, start a college fund, and tackle other important financial manners.
- It costs an annual fee of 0.25% of your investment.
- I recently tried Betterment and found it easier to use and more transparent than other brokerage services.
Planning for retirement can be outright daunting.
It can seem like a harrowing challenge to set up an investment account or roll over a 401(k), especially if you’re new to the world of financial management.
But not planning for retirement is a terrible plan.
I recently tried using Betterment, an online financial adviser that’s one of the more popular “robo-advisors” out there.
Rather than investing your money with the simple goal of making more money, Betterment helps you identify specific goals and then creates a portfolio oriented to meet them. This can be the big stuff, like paying for college for your kids, or smaller goals, like a vacation next year.
I’ve worked with traditional brokerage houses in the past, and frankly, I never really understood what was going on with the money I entrusted to them. With Betterment, I understood each step of the process from the moment I first opened the app to the time when I could check my account balances, see how my portfolio was balanced, and start tracking progress toward the financial goals I’d established.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to using Betterment.
I created my Betterment account in about eight minutes. First I entered some basic info like my address and phone number, as well as some financial information. Once you link a bank account, you’re ready to move cash into Betterment so it can start building your portfolio.
- source
- Steven John
Betterment helps you create a plan for just about any goal, from buying a boat to starting a restaurant to retirement. It customizes your portfolio to accommodate each of these goals accordingly.
- source
- Steven John
Many brokerage firms offer access to employees with knowledge of matters financial. Betterment just makes that access easier. Rather than an in-person appointment or even a phone call, you can send a message to their customer support team right through the app.
- source
- Steven John
Betterment charges you an annual fee of 0.25%, which is $25 if you have $10,000 invested with them. Or $250 if you have $100,000. Or $2,500 if you invest a million. There are no additional costs.
- source
- Betterment
Rather than being an intimidating, opaque process, using Betterment actually made managing my money enjoyable. And it made planning for future financial goals feel rewarding, not overwhelming.
- source
- Steven John