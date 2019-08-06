THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

caption “Beverly Hills, 90210” was one of the most iconic shows of the ’90s. source Mikel Roberts/Getty images

“Beverly Hills: 90210” was one of the most iconic shows of the 1990s.

Focusing on a group of young adults in Southern California, the show starred Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Luke Perry, and Tori Spelling.

Even though the original show ended in 2000, subsequent spin-offs, including “Melrose Place.”

“BH90210” is the show’s latest reboot, and airs on Fox Wednesdays.

“Beverly Hills: 90210” was one of the most iconic shows of the 1990s, and helped to launch the careers of stars like Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and Luke Perry.

The show focused on a group of young adults attending high school (and later college) in the elite zip code of 90210 – located in Beverly Hills, California.

“Beverly Hills: 90210” ran successfully for 10 seasons, and resulted in several spin-off shows, including “Melrose Place.” And a new reboot, called “BH90210,” airs Wednesdays on Fox, and will feature most of the original cast reprising their characters from the ’90s version.

Since the original “90210” ended in 2000, the show’s stars have continued their successful film and television careers.

Here’s what the cast of “Beverly Hills: 90210” has been up to since the show ended.

Jason Priestley starred as Brandon Walsh on “Beverly Hills 90210.”

caption Jason Priestley played the brother of Shannen Doherty’s character. source Fox

Brandon was often the moral center of the show and helped other characters overcome their problems while also working towards a career as a journalist.

After “90210,” Priestley starred in the Canadian TV show “Call Me Fitz.”

caption Jason Priestley was born in Vancouver, Canada. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

After “90210,” Priestley appeared on numerous TV shows, including “Without a Trace,” “What I Like About You,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and Canadian-American sci-fi show “The Outer Limits.”

While most of Priestley’s appearances were supporting or guest roles, from 2010-2013, he starred on the Canadian comedy “Call Me Fitz,” which saw Priestley play a morally bankrupt used-car salesman.

Priestley, who’s also appeared in a handful of feature films, is reprising his role as Brandon on the “BH90210” reboot.

Shannen Doherty played Priestley’s on-screen sister, Brenda Walsh.

caption Shannen Doherty had her first major motion picture role in 1988’s “Heathers.” source FOX

Both Brenda and Brandon move to southern California from Minnesota at the start of the series. And at first, they have trouble adjusting to their new lifestyle.

Even though Brenda eventually settles in, she eventually departs California for Europe halfway through the series.

Doherty left the show after four seasons, and went on to star on other shows like “Charmed.”

caption Shannen Doherty was reportedly difficult to work with on set. source Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Doherty was reportedly fired from “Beverly Hills 90210” for being difficult to work with on set, with others speculating that she even had a feud with her costar Jennie Garth.

After “90210,” Doherty went on to star on “Charmed,” which was also produced by “90210” executive Aaron Spelling. Much like her time on “90210,” Doherty eventually left the show after reportedly being difficult to work with and feuding with costar Alyssa Milano.

The actress, who starred in the original “Heathers” film, also guest-starred on the television version of the 1988 film, which aired in July of 2018 for one season.

Doherty has appeared in several “90210” spinoffs and will reprise her original role for the upcoming reboot. She even appeared in a Luke Perry tribute episode of “Riverdale” this year.

Jennie Garth played Kelly Taylor on “90210.”

caption Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth were two of the series’ leads. source Fox Network

Over time, Kelly became the show’s main character and experienced plenty of ups and downs over the course of the series.

Despite being shot and dealing with a sexual assault and miscarriage, Kelly eventually becomes a successful small business owner at the show’s end.

In recent years, Garth has appeared on several “90210” spinoffs, and starred opposite Amanda Bynes on “What I Like About You.”

caption Jennie Garth was married to “Twilight” actor Peter Facinelli until 2013. source s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

After the original “90210” ended, Garth appeared on several spinoffs, including “Melrose Place.” She’s also had roles on “Community” and “American Dad,” and starred on the WB’s comedy “What I Like About You,” opposite Amanda Bynes.

Garth will reprise her role as Kelly on “BH90210.”

The role of Steve Sanders was played by Ian Ziering.

caption Ian Ziering played a spoiled rich kid on “Beverly Hills 90210.” source Fox

Steve Sanders started the show as a spoiled rich kid, but eventually matured enough to run his own newspaper, the Beverly Beat. Steve gets married and has a child with the editor of his paper at the end of the series.

After “90210,” Ziering went on to star in several of the “Sharknado” movies.

caption Ian Ziering has appeared on “Dancing With the Stars.” source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Ziering has had a steady stream of guest appearances on shows like “What I Like About You” and “CSI: NY.”

The actor has also starred in all of the “Sharknado” films, and has appeared on reality TV shows like “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Worst Cooks in America.”

Ziering will reprise his role as Steve Sanders on “BH90210.”

Gabrielle Carteris played Andrea Zuckerman on the show.

caption Gabrielle Carteris appeared on most seasons of “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source FOX

Studious and shy, Andrea was one of the show’s more reserved characters, until she got pregnant and had a child.

Andrea is eventually accepted to Yale, and she moves to Connecticut with her husband and young daughter at the end of the original show.

Carteris was elected president of the SAG-AFTRA trade union in 2016.

caption Gabrielle Carteris appeared on numerous TV shows after “90210.” source JC Olivera/Getty Images

In the years since her stint on “90210,” Carteris has kept busy, appearing on shows like “NYPD Blue” and “Nip/Tuck,” and starring in the 2008 web series “My Alibi.” She’s also voiced characters on several video games.

But in addition to her film and television roles, Carteris has also been active in the actor’s trade union, SAG-AFTRA. She was elected president of the union in 2016, after serving as vice-president since 2012.

Brian Austin Green portrayed wannabe popular kid David Silver on “Beverly Hills 90210.”

caption The character of David Silver was based on Brian Austin Green’s personality and interests. source Fox

David started the show as an unpopular, nerdy classmate of the main characters, but was eventually accepted into the group after he started dating Donna.

The original series ends with David and Donna getting married, although subsequent spinoffs reveal that the couple separated shortly thereafter.

In real life, Brian Austin Green married actress Megan Fox in 2010.

caption Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have three children together. source Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Green has had roles on shows like “Smallville” and “Desperate Housewives” after the end of “Beverly Hills 90210,” and even starred on the FX show “Anger Management” from 2012 to 2014.

The actor married “Transformers” star Megan Fox in 2010, and the couple has three children together.

Green has appeared on several “90210” spinoffs over the years and will reprise his role as David on the reboot.

Tori Spelling, daughter of “90210” producer Aaron Spelling, played Donna Martin on the show.

caption Tori Spelling appeared on all the seasons of “Beverly Hills, 90210.” source FOX

Donna, a ditzy but well-meaning high schooler, undergoes a significant transformation throughout the course of the series.

She grows from a struggling student into a successful small-business owner, and eventually marries her high school sweetheart David, although their future was left uncertain at the end of the original show.

Spelling has since appeared on shows like “Smallville” and several “90210” spinoffs.

caption Tori Spelling is married to actor Dean McDermott. source Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

After “90210,” Spelling appeared in films like “Scary Movies 2” and “Cthulhu,” and had supporting roles on shows like “Smallville.”

The actress and her husband, Canadian actor Dean McDermott, were also the focus of several reality shows, including “Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood.”

Spelling also acted on several “90210” spinoffs, and reprised her role for “BH90210.”

Luke Perry played handsome loner Dylan McKay on the show.

caption Luke Perry’s “90210” character had relationships with Brenda and Kelly in high school. source Worldvision Enterprises

Dylan was one of the show’s more isolated characters until he became friends with Kelly, Brenda, Brandon, and others.

Throughout the series, Dylan is romantically involved with several women and struggles with substance abuse before finally getting clean.

Tragically, Perry died earlier this year.

Before his death in March of this year, Perry was still landing roles on TV and in films.

After “90210,” he had recurring roles on shows like “Oz” and “What I Like About You,” which reunited him with several of his “90210” costars, and featured a loose parody of his and Garth’s relationship on “90210.”

Perry, who starred on the Showtime series “Jeremiah,” also had a main role on the CW show “Riverdale,” where he played Fred Andrews, Archie’s dad.

Perry’s final role was in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” where he played real-life Western star Wayne Maunder.

On “90210,” Tiffani-Amber Thiessen played bad girl Valerie Malone.

caption Tiffani-Amber Thiessen previously starred on NBC’s “Saved by the Bell.” source Fox

A departure from her wholesome image as teen idol Kelly Kapowski, Thiessen’s character on “Beverly Hills 90210” was the show’s “bad girl.”

A friend of Brandon and Brenda’s from Minnesota with a troubled past, Valerie moves to Beverly Hills and quickly becomes Kelly’s antagonist. Thiessen’s character, who was romantically involved with many of the men on the show, eventually reconciles with her family and moves home at the end of season eight.

Thiessen appeared on numerous TV shows after leaving “90210.”

caption Tiffani-Amber Thiessen was one of the teen idols of the ’90s. source Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Thiessen appeared in numerous made-for-TV movies after her stint on “90210,” including “The Stranger Beside Me” and “Pandemic.” She also had recurring roles on shows “Fast Lane” and “Good Morning, Miami.”

From 2009 to 2014, Thiessen starred as Elizabeth Burke on USA Network’s “White Collar.”

Thiessen is an accomplished cook who’s also appeared on cooking shows like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Food Network Star.”

Kathleen Robertson played wild child Clare Arnold on “90210.”

caption Kathleen Robertson had appeared in several films before she was cast on “90210.” source Fox

Clare goes from spoiled, overeager rich girl to accomplished student throughout the course of the show, which ends with her getting an offer to study at a prestigious graduate school in France.

Despite pursuing Brandon for much of the series, Clare eventually has a fulfilling relationship with Steve.

After her stint on “Beverly Hills 90210,” Robertson starred on shows like “Murder in the First.”

caption Kathleen Robertson once dated avant-garde filmmaker Gregg Araki. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Robertson had guest roles on a variety of shows after her time on “Beverly Hills 90210,” including “CSI: Miami” and “Medium.”

She played Kitty O’Neil on “The Boss” from 2011 to 2012, and starred in “Murder in the First” from 2014 to 2016.

In addition to her roles on television, Robertson has also appeared in several films, including Gregg Araki’s “Nowhere” and “Scary Movie 2” in 2002.

Hilary Swank had a recurring role on the show on its eighth season.

caption Hilary Swank is known for her role in the 1999 film “Boys Don’t Cry.” source Fox

Swank played a single mother, Carly Reynolds, who gets involved with Steve Sanders over the course of one season of “90210.” Carly works as a waitress in a Los Angeles restaurant until her father dies in Montana. She leaves California with her son to return to her home state of Montana.

Swank went on to star in numerous critically acclaimed movies, including 1999’s “Boys Don’t Cry,” after her role on “Beverly Hills 90210.”

caption Hilary Swank has starred in movies like “Amelia” and “P.S. I Love You.” source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Swank, who was fired from the show after only one season, went on to give numerous critically acclaimed performances, including her turn as murdered transgender man Brandon Teena in 1999’s “Boys Don’t Cry” (which won her a Golden Globe Award and Academy Award for Best Actress) and the 2009 biographical film “Amelia.” She also won an Oscar in 2004 for “Million Dollar Baby.”

The actress has also starred in films like “P.S. I Love You” and, more recently, 2018’s “What They Had.”

Vincent Young played rich boy Noah Hunter on the later seasons of the show.

caption Vincent Young’s character on “90210” was the love interest of Tori Spelling’s Donna. source Fox

Noah Hunter met the main characters when they visited Hawaii on season 8. After a brief fling with Donna, and a near-death experience, Noah joins AA for his alcoholism.

In recent years, Young has appeared on crime shows like “CSI: NY” and “NCIS.”

caption Vincent Young got his start in Hollywood with independent films. source Jim Spellman/WireImage

Young has only appeared on a few shows since “90210.” He guest-starred on “JAG,” “CSI: NY,” and “NCIS” in the mid-2000s.

Lindsay Price played Janet Sosna, editor of the fictional paper the Beverly Beat.

caption Lindsay Price made her first television appearance when she was approximately six years old. source Fox

Janet only became a main character on the final seasons of the show, but she had a memorable storyline involving her love interest, Steve, and their publication, the Beverly Beat, where she worked as an editor.

Janet and Steve eventually get married and have a child together.

Price has since had recurring roles on shows like “Lipstick Jungle” and “Eastwick.”

caption Lindsay Price currently stars on ABC’s “Splitting Up Together.” source JB Lacroix/Getty Images

After “Beverly Hills 90210,” Price had multiple-episode runs on shows like “Lipstick Jungle,” “Pepper Dennis,” and “Eastwick.”

Recently, she starred on the ABC comedy “Splitting Up Together,” which ran for two seasons.

Daniel Cosgrove played attorney Matt Durning on the show.

caption Daniel Cosgrove got his start on the ABC soap opera “All My Children.” source Fox

Matt is one of Kelly’s later love interests on the show and even competes with Dylan for her affections. He’s the go-to legal expert for any problems that arise in the group, like when Valerie kills her sexually abusive father in self-defense.

The series ends with Matt breaking up with Kelly so that she can be with Dylan.

Cosgrove recently appeared on the Netflix crime drama “You.”

caption Daniel Cosgrove is married with four children. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for A+E

After “90210,” Cosgrove appeared on soap operas like “Guiding Light,” “As the World Turns,” and “Days of Our Lives.” He’s also guest-starred on “The Good Wife” and “Dirty Sexy Money,” and even played Ron on Netflix’s crime drama “You.”

On “Beverly Hills 90210,” Vanessa Marcil played former ice-skating queen Gina Kincaid.

caption Vanessa Marcil dated her “90210” costar Brian Austin Green. source Fox

Gina is a former ice-skating champion, and Kelly’s antagonist after Valerie leaves the show. While she has a sexual relationship with Dylan, she’s not well-liked by most of the characters until the very end of the series.

Marcil has mostly had roles on made-for-TV movies since “90210.”

caption Vanessa Marcil and her former “Beverly Hills 90210” costar Brian Austin Green have a child together. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Marcil, who was known for her role on “General Hospital” before “90210,” appeared on numerous television shows after the southern California-focused series ended.

The actress subsequently starred on NBC drama “Las Vegas” from 2003 to 2008, and was subsequently on shows like “NYPD Blue” and “Lipstick Jungle.”