The Beverly Hills estate that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt spent 3 years renovating before their divorce is for sale for $56 million. Here’s a look inside the 4-bedroom home.

caption Aniston and Pitt spent three years remodeling the home and lived there for less than two years. source Hilton & Hyland

A hedge fund executive is selling a Beverly Hills estate, which was once home to Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, for $56 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The executive bought the home in 2006 after Aniston and Pitt’s divorce.

The two actors reportedly spent three years renovating the home, adding heated marble kitchen floors, a private screening room, and a pub room with wood floors from a 200-year-old French chateau.

The Beverly Hills pad also includes a swimming pool and a championship tennis court.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s former home in Beverly Hills is up for sale for $56 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The current owner is hedge fund executive Jonathan Brooks, founder of Smithwood Partners, who bought it from the actors in 2006 after their divorce, according to the Journal.

Aniston and Pitt bought the 12,000-square-foot California house for $13.1 million in 2001 from entertainment attorney Ken Ziffren and spent three years renovating it, adding features including heated marble floors in the kitchen and a pub room with wood floors imported from a 200-year-old French castle.

The French Normandy Revival-style house has four bedrooms and comes with a swimming pool, ample outdoor space, and a championship tennis court. It’s listed by Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland.

Here’s a look inside the $56 million home.

A hedge fund executive is selling a 12,000-square-foot Los Angeles estate that was once the home of actors Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt for $56 million.

source Hilton & Hyland

The house is in Beverly Hills, one of LA’s most upscale neighborhoods. The area is beloved by celebrities and is about 11 miles from Downtown Los Angeles and 13 miles from Los Angeles International Airport.

source Google Maps

Aniston and Pitt bought the California house for $13.1 million in 2001 from entertainment attorney Ken Ziffren. They sold it to Jonathan Brooks, founder of Smithwood Partners, in 2006 after their divorce.

source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The four-bedroom house was built in the 1930s, designed by architect Wallace Neff for actors Frederic March and his wife, Florence Eldridge.

source Hilton & Hyland

Aniston and Pitt, who owned the home from 2001 to 2006, spent three years remodeling it and lived there for less than two years.

source Hilton & Hyland

They added a screening room and heated marble floors in the kitchen.

source Hilton & Hyland

They also created a pub room with wood floors brought in from a 200-year-old chateau in France.

source Hilton & Hyland

A marble fireplace anchors the dining room that can seat 20 people.

source Hilton & Hyland

The spacious great room features floor-to-ceiling windows …

source Hilton & Hyland

… and opens directly to the backyard pool area.

source Hilton & Hyland

Like many southern California homes, this one was clearly designed to merge indoor and outdoor living.

source Hilton & Hyland

The French Normandy Revival-style home, which sits on 1.2 acres, includes a spacious outdoor area for dining and entertaining.

source Hilton & Hyland

The pool area includes shaded lounge chairs and privacy hedges.

source Hilton & Hyland

Brooks, the current owner, added a championship tennis court to the property after buying it from Aniston and Pitt.

source Hilton & Hyland

The $56 million price tag may seem extravagant, but it’s in line with other homes in the neighborhood. According to The Wall Street Journal, a neighboring home that once belonged to actor Danny DeVito sold recently for about $66 million.

source Hilton & Hyland

