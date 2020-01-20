Beyoncé’s diehard fans are lashing out at a grocery-store chain after it compared the new Ivy Park collection to its store uniform

caption Beyoncé’s new collection has been mocked over its strikingly similarity to the Sainsbury’s uniform. source Instagram, @beyonce

Beyoncé’s fans are lashing out against a UK supermarket chain after it acknowledged jokes about her new Ivy Park x Adidas collection looking similar to its employees’ uniforms.

Beyoncé unveiled the new collection in an interview with Elle in December. Almost instantly, the internet was flooded with memes comparing it to Sainsbury’s signature orange-and-maroon uniform.

But her fans weren’t happy about Sainsbury’s jumping in on the joke and have since shared screenshots of bad reviews for the store and images of its stock price as revenge.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some of Beyoncé’s most loyal fans are taking punches at a British grocery-store chain after it acknowledged the similarity between its own store uniforms and her new Ivy Park collection.

UK-grocery chain Sainsbury’s posted an image of its workers’ signature orange-and-maroon uniform on Twitter on Tuesday with the caption “Repping since 1869,” along with a winking face emoji. The tweet was posted a day before Beyoncé’s new collection launched online but several weeks after the internet mocked one of her outfits from the new collection after it was unveiled in an interview with Elle.

Now fans are slamming Sainsbury’s for jumping in on the jokes by sharing screenshots of bad reviews of the store and images of its share price:

you didn't invent this color palette. — The Daggone Villain ???? (@Kevunn) January 17, 2020

Worry about this instead, Karen pic.twitter.com/VXvXEZ1oPe — thais⁷ ???? (@thaisbmartini) January 17, 2020

The share price is just so funny to me pic.twitter.com/UD8tcDoOph — soldoutstadiums | fan account (@taeyonce_b7) January 17, 2020

Not y'all trying to drag when your sales been falling for three quarters straight. Let's talk about it — soldoutstadiums | fan account (@taeyonce_b7) January 17, 2020

Since 1869 and Beyoncé did it better in less than year pic.twitter.com/3Sqss8bXKJ — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) January 17, 2020

You wish you had even a nanogram of the relevance and range Beyoncé has — alluka (@yungs4f) January 18, 2020

Others are urging fans not to take the tweet too seriously:

As a fellow Beyoncé fan I am BEGGING you stans to stop embarrassing yourselves under this post. Please it ain’t that deep ???? — ????Cool Down For Jesus ???????? (@blixberrie) January 18, 2020