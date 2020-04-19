Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on ‘One World: Together At Home’ to honor essential workers

caption Beyoncé in the video. source PopPulse/ Twitter

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on the “One World: Together at Home” charity concert event on Saturday.

In a video that appeared during the eight-hour broadcast, she thanked the essential workers who are on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The singer also highlighted how the novel coronavirus is disproportionately affecting African Americans in the US outbreak.

Global Citizen’s “One World: Together at Home” on Saturday night had a long list of celebrity appearances, but there was one surprise from the charity concert event that got everyone talking.

Beyoncé appeared in a video during the Sunday evening broadcast thanking the essential workers for everything they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tonight we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy,” she said. “To the doctors, the nurses, and other health care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety.”

The “Formation” singer continued, “To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers, and sanitation employees, who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”

But Beyoncé didn’t stop there. She also took a moment to highlight the unique challenges the coronavirus is posing for the black community in America, where early data from some states show the virus is disproportionately affecting African Americans with higher rates of infections and death.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home,” Beyoncé said. “And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”

She ended her video with one simple message: “Please, protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world.”

The star’s appearance came days after she joined other celebrities on ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” and sang “When You Wish Upon a Star” from “Pinocchio” to honor healthcare workers.

Beyoncé’s comments were just one part of the eight-hour broadcast put on by Lady Gaga in coordination with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization that raised $127.9 million as of Sunday for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.