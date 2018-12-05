Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran wore wildly different outfits during a performance, and people think it sends a message about gender standards

caption Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran performing at the Global Citizen Festival in December 2018 source Youtube (Nigel Hove)/Getty

Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran performed a duet at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg.

While Beyoncé stunned in an elaborate fuchsia taffeta gown, Sheeran wore jeans, a T-shirt, and trainers.

The difference between their looks has prompted a debate around gender standards.

However, some people pointed out that both artists were merely performing in their trademark styles.

On December 2, Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran took to the stage together at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, which honoured Nelson Mandela, a century after he was born.

As beautiful as Sheeran and Beyoncé’s duet of “Perfect” was, a different aspect of their performance set most tongues wagging: their outfits, and specifically, how wildly different they were.

While Beyoncé undeniably brought her A-game in an elaborate hot pink taffeta dress, Sheeran wore a T-shirt, jeans, and trainers.

And the contrast did not go unnoticed, with many people arguing that it sends an important message about differing gender standards.

Ed Sheeran is a 27 year old man the fact we’ve enabled him to feel it’s ok to dress like this at all, let alone next to Beyoncé really boils my piss pic.twitter.com/Q6XqgTFuvQ — shon faye. (@shonfaye) December 4, 2018

I get this.

Even tho I appreciate good musicians in normal clothes the double standard is ridiculous… what is expected of female vs male artists. https://t.co/xLEcNXVuX7 — Fat in Public (@garlicmeg) December 4, 2018

This photo is v v v v representative of what we expect from men and women at the top of their game, isn't it? https://t.co/cfeLw8n1aI — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) December 4, 2018

Its nice that Ed Sheeran still dresses like a busker even if he's on stage with Beyoncé possibly the most glamorous woman on the planet. pic.twitter.com/wjzHzMW52m — Becky (@GRravski) December 4, 2018

However others pointed out that no one should be shamed for what they wear and both megastars were actually just performing in their trademark styles.

let him wear whatever he wants. He’s not doing anyone any harm. https://t.co/XTU1bbdJ8M — Naomigalloway (@mattebitch) December 4, 2018

This is part of Ed Sheerans gimmick. He always wears stuff like this. Also do you really think Beyonce cares? She wanted to perform with him and he wanted to perform with her. Stop worrying about the outfits and listen to the music. You are part of the problem in music. https://t.co/jAY7xI0AYo — Andy Piluk (@AndyPiluk) December 4, 2018

Others pointed out that Beyoncé and Sheeran’s styles are a relatable reflection of many heterosexual relationships.

“Ed and Beyoncé together look like roughly 75% of heterosexual couples.” R. Eric Thomas wrote for Elle.

“How many Instagram Stories must I watch where the woman is wearing a full face and dressed to the nines in high fashion and the guy is wearing a potato sack that has ‘Supreme’ handwritten on it? While on a date at Nobu?! I can’t take it!”