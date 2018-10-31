Beyoncé recreated Toni Braxton’s 1993 album for Halloween and even the ‘Unbreak My Heart’ singer was impressed

- source
- @beyonce/Instagram
- Beyoncé took to Instagram to show off her 2018 Halloween costume and she dressed up as singer Toni Braxton with a twist.
- The 37-year-old singer recreated multiple covers of Braxton’s self-titled album to perfection with a short wig, white tank top, leather jacket, and jeans accented with chains.
- Beyoncé referred to herself as “Phoni Braxton.”
- Braxton approved of the look tweeting, “Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS!.”
- You can check out the multiple looks below and view more celebrity Halloween costumes here.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.