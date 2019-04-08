Beyoncé is releasing a film on Netflix that gives an intimate look at her iconic Coachella performance — watch the trailer

Callie Ahlgrim, Insider
Beyoncé made history with her 2018 headlining slot at Coachella.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

  • Netflix released a trailer for “Homecoming,” an original film by Beyoncé, after teasing it on Twitter.
  • The film will give fans an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at Beyoncé’s headlining slot at at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2018.
  • The elaborate performance, which many consider the greatest show in history at Coachella, paid homage to black culture and drew from the aesthetics of black universities.
  • The film will include footage from the performance itself, as well as “candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision,” according to the press release.
  • “Homecoming” will hit the streaming service on April 17, 2019.
  • Watch the trailer below.
