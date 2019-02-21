Beyoncé and Jay-Z ‘bowed down’ to a regal portrait of Meghan Markle when accepting their BRIT Award

caption Beyoncé and Kay-Z accept their 2019 BRIT Award in front of a portrait of Meghan Markle. source YouTube/BRITs

Beyoncé and Jay-Z won the Best International Group Award at the 2019 BRIT Awards.

They gave their acceptance speech in front of a portrait of Meghan Markle.

“We bow down,” Beyoncé said.

The move is being seen as a gesture of support for Markle given the mixed press she has received in the UK.

Last night the BRIT Awards 2019 took place in London’s O2 Arena.

The glamorous ceremony celebrates the best of the music industry in the UK and around the world.

This year, the award for Best International Group went to The Carters, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Unable to be in London to accept the award in person, the husband and wife duo sent a video message – with a distinct nod to the UK.

The couple accepted their award standing in front of a portrait of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who looked entirely regal in a tiara.

“Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honour,” Beyoncé said. “You guys have always been so supportive, everything is loved. Thank you.”

Looking distinctly unmoved, Jay-Z added: “You’re welcome.”

The musical power couple then turned to pay their respect to Markle.

Beyoncé has since explained their thinking behind the painting on Instagram.

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” the megastar wrote. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

The “Melanated Mona” reference harks back to the Carters’ video for “Apes—” in which they stood in front of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris.

The couple has been praised for publicly showing support for Markle, who has received mixed treatment from the British press.

The image of the Duchess was painted by artist Tim O’Brien, who has also painted Beyoncé in the style of Queen Elizabeth I.

Tim O’Brien painted this portraits of Queen Meghan and Queen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/LH1xktup2C — ⭐️Just Juliette⭐️???????? (@RoyalDetective8) February 20, 2019

The regal Markle painting originally appeared on the summer 2018 cover of the alumni magazine of the Northwestern University sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma, of which Markle was a member from 2001 to 2003.