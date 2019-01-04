Beyoncé and Jay-Z are encouraging fans to go vegan — and people are having a field day

Beyoncé and Jay-Z wrote the introduction to a book called “The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World,” which was recently released by their personal trainer, Marco Borges.

In it, the couple said that they look at healthy eating as “a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.”

They also encouraged fans to consider incorporating plant-based foods into their daily routines.

People on Twitter said that Beyoncé and Jay-Z can afford to live vegan, while others don’t have sufficient incomes.

The couple wrote the introduction to a book titled “The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World,” which was released by their personal trainer, Marco Borges, on December 31, 2018. In it, Beyoncé and Jay-Z explained their personal connection to a healthy lifestyle.

“Having children has changed our lives more than anything else,” they wrote in the foreward. “We used to think of health as a diet – some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.”

The parents of three – Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir – added that they’re “not about promoting any one way of living your life,” but recommend that people include plant-based meals into their daily routines.

After fans caught wind of the suggestion, they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Many people felt that the award-winning musicians can afford to purchase healthy products, while many have lower incomes or might not have the accessibility.

Jay Z and @Beyonce can pay for me to go Vegan and I will. — Janara Alfano (@JanaraAlfano) January 3, 2019

I challenge Jay Z and @Beyonce to open up affordable vegan grocery stores, maybe even with cooking classes!!!! In low income communities!! — ALEXIS (@a_ahlz) January 2, 2019

Is Beyoncé and Jay Z gonna pay for me to be vegan? — Dec16th ???? (@Fresh_Prjnce) January 1, 2019

It must be nice for someone like Beyoncé and jay z to tell their personal chef they want to be vegan while a majority of her supporters live paycheck to paycheck lmao — trump was implicated in a FELONY (@JohnRintz) January 3, 2019

The problem is that some (not all) vocal groups of vegans shame these people when they literally cannot sustain their and their family’s health as vegan. For Beyoncé and Jay Z specifically not to understand or acknowledge this point is particularly unsettling. — Bunnicula ???????? (@Vulpixel_) January 3, 2019

Beyoncé and Jay Z challenged people to become Vegan. Are they paying for this lifestyle change? — JuJu (@Trog_Elle) January 3, 2019

Others understood where the couple was coming from and explained that not all vegan items are costly. Some expressed interest in changing their diets for healthier, more sustainable foods.

It’s funny how offended people have gotten about Beyoncé and Jay Z challenging their fans to go Vegan.. rather than respecting the fact that they’re using their giant platform to encourage their fans to live a healthier lifestyle that has worked wonders for them. ????????‍♀️???? — Chel (@ThatsSO_raychel) January 2, 2019

I’ll take a Beyoncé and Jay Z vegan line of food products that is cheaper than the non vegan alternatives tho. — This City Is Trash ???????????????? (@christina_rea) January 1, 2019

Beyonce and Jay Z actually have a subscription service that provides you with recipes and meals that are vegan friendly. It gives you breakdowns of ingredients and lets you know about some vegan alternatives that ARENT expensive. — Xander. (@Xander_ascends) January 2, 2019

Idk why people are getting bent out of shape bc of Beyoncé and Jay Z asking people to become Vegan. It’s a healthy and compassionate diet. If you don’t have the money/willpower/interest/etc. just ignore them. — lexxie libro (@itsalexisbook) January 4, 2019

This is not the first time the couple has been open about veganism and a plant-based diet. Back in 2013, Beyoncé and Jay-Z went vegan for 22 days and later teamed up with Borges to create a home-delivery meal service called 22 Days Nutrition. The “Drunk in Love” singer also turned to vegan meals in preparation for her show-stopping performance at Coachella in 2018.

