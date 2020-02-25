Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Ciara paid tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant with stunning nail art

caption Beyoncé had “Kobe” written on one hand, and “Gigi” written on the other. source ESPN / YouTube

A memorial was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims of January’s fatal helicopter crash.

Beyoncé opened the ceremony, and fans were quick to spot that her nails spelled out “Kobe” and “Gigi” in rhinestones on each nail.

Jennifer Lopez and Ciara also paid tribute to Kobe and Gigi through sentimental nail art, as Lopez had their jersey numbers on her index fingers, and Ciara had their names written underneath her nail tips.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more details.

A memorial service celebrating the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna (Gigi), and the seven other victims of January’s fatal helicopter crash was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday night – and Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Ciara paid tribute to the father and daughter through their stunning nail art.

Thousands of fans turned up to show their support alongside the friends and family of the Bryants, and millions more tuned in to watch online and on TV.

Beyoncé opened the celebrity-packed ceremony with a moving renditions of “XO,” which she noted was one of Kobe’s favorite songs, as well as “Halo” directly after.

Dressed in yellow gold with purple-accented jewelry, Beyoncé also had “Kobe” spelled out in rhinestones over purple nail polish on one hand, and “Gigi” on the other.

caption Beyoncé opened the ceremony, singing “XO,” which she said was one of Kobe’s favorite songs. source ESPN / YouTube

A close-up photo on Beyoncé’s website shows the touching homage while the singer is dressed in a Lakers jersey, mirroring the basketball team’s colors again with purple eyeshadow.

Beyoncé was not the only celebrity to pay respects through sentimental nail design at the celebration of life ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez, who was also in attendence at the memorial, posted a photo to her Instagram honoring Kobe and Gigi with their respective basketball jersey numbers – “24” for Kobe, and “2” to represent Gigi in gold lettering.

“24” and “2” also symbolized the date on which the public ceremony was held.

Meanwhile, Ciara also subtly acknowledged the father and daughter with her manicure.

Posting to her Instagram stories, she shared the underside of her nail tips which had “Kobe” and “Gigi” piped in gold.

caption Ciara shared her tribute underneath the tips of her nails. source Ciara/Instagram

A private funeral for Kobe and Gianna was held earlier in February.

Read more:

This timeline shows everything we know – and what we don’t – about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and 7 other people

How Vanessa Bryant became ‘Queen Mamba’

Like Vanessa Bryant, I lost my daughter suddenly. These are the 6 things to never say to a grieving parent and 3 things that could help

Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation has been renamed to honor his daughter Gianna