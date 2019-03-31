‘Power’ actor Omari Hardwick is facing backlash after kissing Beyoncé twice at the NAACP Image Awards

caption Omari Hardwick and Beyonce at the NAACP Image Awards. source Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP

People on social media criticized Hardwick’s decision to kiss Beyoncé, saying he could have given her a “respectable handshake” instead.

People on social media criticized Hardwick for the greeting, with one person saying a “respectable handshake” would have been better.

Another wrote, “2nd kiss was unnecessary & uncomfortable. Don’t do that again. We women so often get touched, kissed, groped & poked in instances exactly like this (at an event, at work, etc). WE DON’T LIKE IT.”

Some people said that Hardwick did not overstep any boundaries, and instead said it was just an awkward interaction.

“The video of Omari Hardwick and Beyonce is definitely awkward as hell, but I think that’s it. An awkward interaction. I don’t get what this extra stuff is all about,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another wrote, “I really gotta mute Beyoncé & Omari, y’all really be going overboard.

Beyoncé was honored with the Entertainer of the Year award at the event, beating Chadwick Boseman, LeBron James, Regina King, and Ryan Coogler.

Hardwick won an award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the Starz show “Power,” beating out Jason Mitchell, Keith David, Kofi Siriboe, and Sterling K. Brown.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z was the recipient of the President’s Award during the ceremony.

“I grew up believing I could conquer anything because of those strong women in my house,” he said in a speech at the event, Complex reported. “I would like to dedicate this award to those beautiful women. I’d like to dedicate this award to a beautiful woman in my life Ms. Beyoncé.”