Beyoncé and Blue Ivy wore matching outfits for ‘The Lion King’ premiere red carpet

By
Daniel Boan
-

Beyoncé has taken a bit of a break from major red-carpet appearances since 2016, but on Tuesday she made a grand return in one of her most eye-catching ensembles yet.

The singer attended the premiere of “The Lion King” wearing a custom tuxedo gown by Alexander McQueen.

The bodice of the dress featured a blazer design that was covered in tons of shimmering crystals. It flowed out into a sheer black skirt with a thigh-high slit for a dramatic touch.

She paired the gown with a matching shimmering necklace and strappy heels.

Beyoncé was joined on the carpet by her 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, whose outfit matched her mother’s sparkly look.

This marks the first time Beyoncé has walked a major red carpet since the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2016. She wore daring sheer design by Francesco Scognamiglio.

Beyoncé attends the 2016 MTV VMAs.

caption
Beyoncé attends the 2016 MTV VMAs.
source
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Beyoncé voices Nala in the new Disney remake, and recently released a new song titled “Spirit” ahead of the film’s July 19 release.

Read more: Listen to Beyoncé’s touching new anthem for ‘The Lion King’ soundtrack