Fans are convinced Beyoncé greeted Meghan Markle with ‘my princess’ at the ‘Lion King’ premiere

Beyoncé and Meghan Markle interacted at the London premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” on Sunday.

In a viral video posted by Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English, the two stars can be seen greeting each other with a hug.

Fans are also convinced that the “Spirit” singer called Markle “my princess.”

Fans think that Beyoncé greeted Meghan Markle by calling her “my princess” at the “Lion King” premiere.

The two stars were in attendance at the London red carpet for the Disney movie on Sunday. In “The Lion King,” Beyoncé voices Nala and sings on a new track for the film titled “Spirit.”

A video, which was taken by Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English, shows the moment when Beyoncé met Markle and hugged her.

I’ve got a feeling this is what you might hVe been waiting to see ???? pic.twitter.com/eICJgwlrJk — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 14, 2019

The embrace, which has already been turned into a GIF, went viral and fans on Twitter melted over the sweet interaction. It’s unclear if the “Lemonade” singer referred to Markle as “my princess,” but people are convinced.

Beyoncé and Markle were joined at the event by their husbands, Jay-Z and Prince Harry, respectively. In additional videos shared by English, you can also hear the couples discussing their families and parenthood. Beyoncé and the rapper have three children (daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir) and the royals have a son named Archie, who was born in early May.