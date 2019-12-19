The internet is mocking Beyoncé over a new Ivy Park outfit that’s strikingly similar to a grocery store chain’s uniform

- source
- The internet is mocking one of the items from Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park x Adidas collection, saying that it looks exactly like the uniform at UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s.
- Beyoncé first unveiled her new collection in an interview with Elle earlier this month. She has since shared it on her Instagram page.
- The internet is now flooded with memes, some superimposing photos of her wearing the maroon and orange bodysuit in the aisles of Sainsbury’s, and others doing side-by-side shots of it against the Sainsbury’s uniforms to show their similarity.
Some of Beyoncé’s followers were quick to point out that the colors of her new design, which is made in collaboration with Adidas, bears a striking resemblance to the uniform worn by employees of UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s.
Because of this, the internet is now flooded with memes mocking Beyoncé’s new creation, some superimposing photos of her wearing it in the aisles of Sainsbury’s, and others doing side-by-side shots of it against the Sainsbury’s uniforms:
I’m gonna tell my children @Beyonce was my Supervisor when I worked @sainsburys pic.twitter.com/TA6PUduyKQ
— ????The Barrowboy???? (@Barrowboy77) December 18, 2019
The jokes go on:
Why does Beyonce look like she just started her 2 o'clock shift at sainsburys? pic.twitter.com/bX8zseHsHv
— Ruby Goodman (@scoobzz2) December 18, 2019
Just remember, Christmas is a difficult time for money. Even #Beyonce is working part time in @sainsburys pic.twitter.com/BK2ycePXVv
— Harrie Arushie Pope (@harrie_pope) December 18, 2019
tell me i did not just spend the last 20 minutes photoshopping beyoncé into a sainsburys store pic.twitter.com/825oOL8hrG
— han (@bilslucifer) December 18, 2019
This isn’t the first time a brand has been mocked for something of this sort. In fact, in 2017, Puma faced a near-identical situation after online shoppers discovered that one of its jackets that was sold on Asos also used the signature Sainsbury’s maroon and orange colors.