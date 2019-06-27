Beyoncé’s mom shared a video of her daughter’s natural hair, and fans can’t get over how long it is

caption Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles-Lawson. source Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson posted a video of her combing through her daughter’s long, luscious hair.

While Beyoncé is known for long weaves and wigs during her shows, her natural hair also seems to reach her waist.

Knowles-Lawson gives her a trim, while saying “au naturale” over and over.

“Mama that’s really annoying,” Beyoncé responds. “I mean very annoying.”

Fans in the comments couldn’t get enough, saying “Beys hair is long like her money, lol,” and “Drop the hair care routine.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Beyoncé has some of the most enviable hair on the planet. And since her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson posted a video of her cutting her daughter’s lengthy locks, it’s clear it’s all natural, too.

While Beyoncé is known for long weaves and wigs during her shows, her natural hair also reaches her waist, according to the video.

“I was trimming my baby’s hair today and i am mocking Neal!” Knowles-Lawson wrote on Instagram. “Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying.”

“Au naturale,” Knowles-Lawson repeats in the video, while laughing and combing through Beyoncé’s waist-length hair. “Au naturale darling.”

“Mama that’s really annoying,” Beyoncé responds. “I mean very annoying.”

Read more: Beyonce took her daughter shopping at Target and fans at the store couldn’t handle it

“I love how Bey has a $90 million dollar home and her mamma still trims her hair in the kitchen,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Others commented on how amazingly long her hair was.

“Beys hair is long like her money, lol,” one fan wrote. “LENGTH BABY! LENGTH!!!!”

“Yes Ms.Tina let the people know what yo baby working with,” said another. “ALL NATURAL.”

One person really wanted Beyoncé to “Drop the hair care routine.”

Fans seem to love it when their favourite stars show off their natural hair.

When Ariana Grande posted a video of her natural curly bob on Twitter, she said it made her look 5 years old. Fans, on the other hand, raved that she should wear it that way more often.