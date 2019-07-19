“The Lion King” star Billy Eichner said even Beyoncé was nervous to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the film’s London premiere.

Eichner appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to chat about the cast’s meeting with the couple, and the actor also spilled details on the “intense” royal protocol they were asked to follow.

“You can’t speak unless your hands are in a handshake,” he told Kimmel.

“Even Beyoncé” was nervous to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at “The Lion King” premiere, according to Billy Eichner.

Eichner, who stars in the live-action remake, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday to talk about the cast’s meeting with the royals on Sunday evening.

“We were all kind of nervous, even Beyoncé,” Eichner explained.”What makes you nervous is that the days leading up to it, they email you a protocol of how you’re supposed to greet Prince Harry and Meghan.

“And they are very intense about it, I’m not kidding. You’re supposed to say ‘Your Royal Highness.’ You can’t speak until your hands are in a handshake with his,” he added.

“My very good friend Jared, they said he had to stand behind me and not speak unless he was spoken to.

“I’m not kidding. I was like, ‘does that same rule apply to Jay-Z?’ I don’t know, I have a feeling it doesn’t.”

A video of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s conversation with the duke and duchess went viral, after some people thought Beyoncé called Markle “my princess” during their meeting on the yellow carpet.

The couples bonded over their children, with Beyoncé calling Harry and Markle’s newborn son, Archie, “so beautiful.” Jay-Z even gave the couple some parenting advice.

“Always find time for yourself,” he said in a video of the meeting.

Eichner went on to explain to Kimmel how his own meeting with the royals went, saying he wasn’t sure how to properly greet them.

“I got nervous, because ‘Your Royal Highness’ sounds a little weird, and bowing feels weird. I don’t even know what they want you to do,” he said.

“In my head, I’m like ‘what do you call her?’ I keep thinking she’s Princess Markle, but that sounds like a character on ‘Super Mario Brothers.'”

A video of the actor rehearsing what he was going to say to the couple surfaced on Twitter earlier this week.

“I’m just going to say, ‘pleasure to meet you,'” Eichner said in the clip. “Is that bad? I’m gonna say it, I’m gonna say it.”

“I can’t even say it,” he backtracked, shaking his head.

But it looks like the meeting went smoothly in the end, as Eichner revealed he and Markle even bonded over their university days, as they both attended acting classes at Northwestern.

“The fairytale ending to my royal panic attack,” Eichner wrote on Twitter.