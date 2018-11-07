Beyoncé offers last-minute endorsement to Democrat Beto O’Rourke in heated Texas Senate race

Beyoncé on Tuesday offered a last-minute endorsement to Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the rising political star and Democratic candidate in Texas for US Senate.

The superstar endorsed O’Rourke in an Instagram post in which she could be seen wearing a “Beto for Senate” hat.

Beyoncé, a Houston native, urged people to exercise their right to vote, stating, “Every vote counts.”

Beyoncé on Tuesday offered a last-minute endorsement to Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the rising political star and Democratic candidate in Texas for US Senate.

The superstar endorsed O’Rourke in a series of Instagram posts in which she could be seen wearing a “Beto for Senate” hat.

In the post, Beyoncé said:

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day!”

Beyoncé, a Houston native, urged people to exercise their right to vote, stating, “Every vote counts.”

She has often been involved in politics in the past, and endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

O’Rourke is fighting to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, and has run won of the most watched campaigns in the country surrounding the 2018 midterm elections.

Read more: Beto O’Rourke is quickly becoming a national figure for Democrats at a time when the party has no clear leader

As of about 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, O’Rourke and Cruz were neck and neck as votes were counted in Texas.

If O’Rourke defeats Cruz it will be a major morale boost for the Democratic Party in a state it has repeatedly struggled to win over.