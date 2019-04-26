Beyoncé posted the first photos hyping her Adidas collaboration, and it reveals a massive advantage the star is bringing to the brand

caption Beyoncé’s first photo hyping her collaboration with Adidas was liked 2.5 million times within an hour of being posted. source Beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé posted her first photos hyping her partnership with Adidas on Friday.

The Instagram posts quickly went viral, with the first photo hitting two million likes in less than an hour.

The immediate virality of Beyoncé’s Adidas posts reveals a major advantage the singer is bringing to the athletic wear brand – her social media dominance.

On Friday, the singer posted three Instagrams highlighting her new collaboration with Adidas.

The posts quickly racked up millions of likes, with the first photo hitting two million likes in less than an hour. A short video Beyoncé posted of herself getting her hair done for the apparent photo shoot – in which she zooms in to show Adidas’ signature three stripes on her nails – was viewed more than 3.5 million times in its first hour.

Beyoncé and Adidas announced earlier in April that the singer and the brand planned to co-create new footwear and apparel that will run the gamut from performance- to lifestyle-focused items. Beyoncé is additionally planning to work with Adidas to relaunch her athleisure brand, Ivy Park.

Here are the posts:

The Instagram posts follow a video Beyoncé released on Thursday, titled “Homecoming 2019.”

The video shows Beyoncé and other performers in Adidas apparel (keep an eye out for the brand’s three-stripe pattern), as well as some Ivy Park branding. The video was apparently filmed earlier this year at Grambling State University.

On Friday, Adidas posted photos featured in the Homecoming 2019 video on Instagram, including a shot of Beyoncé holding pompoms in an Ivy Park t-shirt.

Beyoncé has 127 million followers on Instagram. (She herself follows no one.)

For comparison, Adidas has 23.4 million followers, and Nike has 86.9 million. And, while Beyoncé’s post hyping her Adidas collaboration hit 2.5 million likes in an hour, Adidas’ post about the collaboration has only received a little more than 40,000 likes in 50 minutes.

The success of brands such as Kylie Cosmetics reveal how a personality with a massive social media following can make a brand. Kylie Jenner’s social media makes up the vast majority of marketing for Kylie Cosmetics, which is now valued at $900 million.

By making a deal with Beyoncé, Adidas is not only working with the singer to develop new products. The company is also benefitting from her massive star power and social media reach.

As model Gizele Oliveira commented on Beyoncé’s photo on Friday: “After this photo everything will be sold out in seconds ????”