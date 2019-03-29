Beyoncé gave ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum Shangela a standing ovation for her performance of the star’s songs

caption Shangela paid tribute to Beyoncé. source Kevin Mazur / Contributor/Getty Images

At the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards, drag superstar Shangela brought down the house with a seven-minute Beyoncé medley.

The crowd – including Beyoncé and Jay-Z – gave Shangela a standing ovation.

The pair was there to accept GLAAD’s Vanguard Award, and thanked both Jay-Z’s mother and Beyoncé’s uncle Johnny in their acceptance speech.

Beyoncé also remarked that she was proud of putting a run in her tights from standing up to cheer on Shangela during that performance.

Thursday night, Shangela, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum who also appeared in 2018’s “A Star Is Born,” brought the crowd to its feet at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards with her medley in honor of Beyoncé.

Featuring several hits from both Beyoncé’s solo career and her time with Destiny’s Child, audience excitement kept building and building until Shangela and her coterie of dancers finished with the iconic dance from “Single Ladies” to close out the set.

MTV’s Raymond Braun – who had a prime seat – posted the whole thing on Twitter:

OMG. @itsSHANGELA IS PERFORMING A BEYONCÉ MEDLEY IN FRONT OF BEYONCÉ AT THE #GLAADAWARDS. pic.twitter.com/VNS0oGurxF — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) March 29, 2019

From the numerous videos that attendees posted online, Beyoncé appeared to be loving every minute of it – as the Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner recorded:

Here is @Beyonce responding to @itsSHANGELA’s major Beyonce medley that included so many hits. So many wig flips. Fans. The whole bit. HUGE Standing ovation. You gotta see this. #GLAADAwards pic.twitter.com/FzkdlG03v2 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 29, 2019

At the end, both Beyoncé and Jay-Z gave her a standing ovation – and Variety’s Mark Malkin shared the moment on Twitter:

OMG! This is #Beyonce and #JayZ giving @itsshangela a standing ovation after Shangela did a lip sync (for your life) medley of Beyonce songs. OMG! @glaad pic.twitter.com/9mvva7TzoA — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) March 29, 2019

Both Beyoncé and Jay-Z were there to accept GLAAD’s Vanguard Award, which is presented “to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people,” according to GLAAD’s website.

The music power couple was presented onstage by other notable stars including Lena Waithe, Janet Mock, and longtime Beyoncé stylist Ty Hunter, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

During their speech, Jay-Z thanked his mom, Gloria, who publicly came out in her son’s song “Smile.” She received a special recognition at the 2018 awards.

Beyoncé began her speech by saying, “We were not expecting those incredible presenters. I’m just super honored and overwhelmed. I’ve already cried, put a run in my stocking from Shangela.”

She went on to talk about her uncle Johnny, who died from HIV-related complications, and she was brought to tears as Jay-Z quietly comforted her by rubbing her back while she spoke.

“I want to dedicate this award to my uncle Johnny – the most fabulous gay man I’ve ever met who helped raise me and my sister. He lived his truth. He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn’t as accepting.

“Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived. I’m hopeful that his struggle served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely.”

caption Beyoncé gave an emotional speech. source YouTube/GLAAD

In perhaps the most quotable moment of her speech, Bey continued:

“LGBTQIA rights are human rights. To choose who you love is your human right. How you identify and see yourself is your human right. Who you make love to and take that a– to Red Lobster is your human right,” she said, referencing her song “Formation.”

GLAAD has posted clips from this speech to YouTube, and you can read a full transcript of their speeches on the Hollywood Reporter.