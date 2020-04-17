Beyoncé dedicated a flawless performance of ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ to healthcare workers

- source
- Beyoncé joined celebrities Thursday night on ABC to sing “When You Wish Upon a Star” from “Pinocchio” during the network’s “Disney Family Singalong.”
- “To help present the Disney Singalong in partnership with Feeding America, I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you,” said Beyoncé.
- Beyoncé starred in 2019’s “The Lion King” remake voicing Nala and producing an original album for the film.
- The ABC special also aired PSAs to raise awareness for Feeding America during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Beyoncé joined Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Luke Evans, Christina Aguilera, and more celebrities to sing their own takes on their favorite Disney classics.
- “Please hold onto your families tight,” Beyoncé said after wrapping up her performance. “Please be safe. Don’t give up hope. We’re gonna get through this.”
