Listen to Beyoncé’s touching new anthem for ‘The Lion King’ soundtrack

- Beyoncé just released the lead single off of the new “The Lion King” soundtrack.
- The song, called “Spirit,” will be featured in the movie itself.
- Beyoncé also produced and curated “The Lion King: The Gift,” an album for the film that includes “global artists” and will be “steeped in the sounds of Africa,” according to Disney.
- The album will be released on Friday, July 19.
- Listen to “Spirit” below.
