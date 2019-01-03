Beyoncé shared a rare glimpse of her $15,000 vow renewal dress covered in crystals and pearls

caption Beyoncé and Jay-Z renewed their vows in style. source Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Beyoncé previously confirmed that she renewed her vows to husband Jay-Z via an Instagram post in September 2018, and now she’s finally revealed a full look at her gown for the private ceremony.

The “Formation” singer shared a video on Instagram showcasing her highlights of 2018 on Wednesday and it includes a quick shot of her vow renewal dress.

Beyoncé wore the Thelma Gown by Galia Lahav, which E! News reports retails for $15,000. The designer also shared a look at the dress via a screenshot of the singer’s video on Instagram.

Beyoncé paired the dress with a flowing veil, which added a dramatic touch to the shorter train. Some thin, tiny sunglasses added a modern touch to the Victorian-style look. Jay-Z was at her side in a classic white tuxedo.

Lahav previously shared a closer look at the ornate details of the dress in a series of photos by photographer Dzhalil Mamaev.

The dress features billowing silk tulle sleeves with an off-the-shoulder design and sheer panel cut-outs on the skirt.

The corset bodice features plenty of lace detailing, pearls, and Swarovski crystals throughout.

Details and photos from the ceremony have been scarce until now, though fans got their first look of the dress during a video interlude for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s joint “On the Run II” tour. The couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in April 2018.

