How the Beyond Burger and the Impossible Burger actually compare when it comes to calories, sodium, and more

caption As plant-based “meat” takes America by storm, many people may be wondering what they are actually eating. source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Beyond Meat‘s Beyond Burger and Impossible Foods‘ Impossible Burger have quickly become two icons in the plant-based “meat” industry.

Both companies are constantly tweaking the burgers’ recipes.

Read on to see how the two burgers’ nutritional information compares, alongside Burger King’s beef patty.

The two top makers of plant-based meat alternatives in the US are Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. And, many customers might find themselves wondering which of the rivals best fits their nutritional needs.

Both companies are constantly innovating. This week, Beyond Meat debuted a new recipe for its Beyond Burger. And, earlier this year, Impossible Foods rolled out the healthier Impossible Burger 2.0.

Here is how the two vegan burgers actually compare, alongside Burger King’s beef patty:

All three burgers have roughly the same number of calories.

The Impossible Burger has trimmed the fat, while the Beyond Burger has about as much fat as a Burger King patty.

However, the Impossible Burger has more saturated fat.

One benefit of plant-based “burgers” is that they are completely free of cholesterol.

However, they have far more sodium than their meaty counterpart — something that may surprise health-conscious customers.

All of the burgers manage to pack in the protein, something many Americans are seeking to add to their diet.

The Impossible Burger has the most carbs of the three — but it still only contains 3% of the recommended daily serving.