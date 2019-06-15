How the Beyond Burger and the Impossible Burger actually compare when it comes to calories, sodium, and more

By
Kate Taylor, Shayanne Gal, Business Insider US
-
As plant-based

caption
As plant-based “meat” takes America by storm, many people may be wondering what they are actually eating.
source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

As plant-based “meat” takes America by storm, many people may be wondering what they are actually eating.

The two top makers of plant-based meat alternatives in the US are Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. And, many customers might find themselves wondering which of the rivals best fits their nutritional needs.

Read more: How the Beyond Burger and Impossible Burger actually compare to traditional burgers – and each other

Both companies are constantly innovating. This week, Beyond Meat debuted a new recipe for its Beyond Burger. And, earlier this year, Impossible Foods rolled out the healthier Impossible Burger 2.0.

Here is how the two vegan burgers actually compare, alongside Burger King’s beef patty:

All three burgers have roughly the same number of calories.

source
Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The Impossible Burger has trimmed the fat, while the Beyond Burger has about as much fat as a Burger King patty.

source
Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

However, the Impossible Burger has more saturated fat.

source
Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

One benefit of plant-based “burgers” is that they are completely free of cholesterol.

source
Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

However, they have far more sodium than their meaty counterpart — something that may surprise health-conscious customers.

source
Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

All of the burgers manage to pack in the protein, something many Americans are seeking to add to their diet.

source
Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The Impossible Burger has the most carbs of the three — but it still only contains 3% of the recommended daily serving.

source
Shayanne Gal/Business Insider