Beyond Meat is partnering with Dunkin’ to launch a Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

- source
- Dunkin’
- Beyond Meat has partnered with Dunkin’ to launch a Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich in Manhattan, with plans to roll out the new breakfast option nationwide.
- Dunkin’ is the first US restaurant chain to add Beyond Breakfast Sausage to its menu.
- Shares in Beyond Meat climbed more than 3% in pre-market trading.
Beyond Meat has partnered with Dunkin’ to launch a Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich in Manhattan. The plant-based meat startup and the donut giant plan to roll out the new breakfast option nationwide.
Dunkin’ – previously named Dunkin’ Donuts – is the first US restaurant chain to add Beyond Breakfast Sausage to its menu. The company is “proud to collaborate with this industry leader,” CEO David Hoffman said in a statement. Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown described the deal as “not only an exciting moment for both of our companies, but a big step forward in making plant-based meat accessible and easy to enjoy, even while on-the-go.”
Beyond Meat’s success has largely centered on its Beyond Burger to date. Its partnership with Dunkin’ signals there’s demand for its other plant-based meat alternatives. Investor interest in the company has already been rising ahead of its second-quarter earnings, scheduled for July 29.
Shares in Beyond Meat climbed more than 3% in premarket trading. The plant-based meat company’s stock has surged by roughly 700% since its public debut in late May.
