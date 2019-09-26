Beyond Meat shares are set to skyrocket after McDonald’s announces a partnership for a plant-based BLT sandwich

caption McDonald’s and Beyond Meat’s new burger the PLT source McDonald’s

Beyond Meat is surging in premarket trading, as the plant-based food company has partnered with McDonald’s to launch a new burger in some of its restaurants.

The new burger the “PLT” will have Beyond Meat’s plant-based patty, as well as lettuce and tomato.

The new burger will be trialled at 28 restaurants in Canada, McDonald’s said in a statement on its website.

Beyond Meat surged in premarket trading, up 15.2% as of 7:30 a.m. in New York.

“McDonald’s has a proud legacy of fun, delicious and craveable food – and now, we’re extending that to a test of a juicy, plant-based burger,” Ann Wahlgren, McDonald’s VP of global menu strategy, said on the company’s website. “We’ve been working on our recipe and now we’re ready to hear feedback from our customers.”

source McDonald’s

The new burger comes as demand for plant-based food has soared, with Tim Hortons, KFC, and Dunkin’ Brands all using Beyond Meat in some of their products. Impossible Foods secured its burgers at Burger King and White Castle.

“During this test, we’re excited to hear what customers love about the PLT to help our global markets better understand what’s best for their customers,” said Wahlgren in the statement. “This test allows us to learn more about real-world implications of serving the PLT, including customer demand and impact on restaurant operations,” she added.