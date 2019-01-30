Jeff Bezos has reportedly hired private investigators to find who leaked his intimate text messages and one theory is exploring political motives

Jeff Bezos is personally funding an investigation into how text messages that detailed his affair with the former Los Angeles news anchor Lauren Sanchez were leaked to the National Enquirer, according to a report by The Daily Beast.

Jeff Bezos is personally funding an investigation into how text messages that revealed his affair with the former Los Angeles news anchor Lauren Sanchez were leaked to the National Enquirer, according to a report by The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

Initial findings haven’t pointed to evidence that either Bezos’ or Sanchez’s phones were hacked, according to people familiar with the probe who spoke to The Daily Beasts, and now the investigation, which is being conducted independently of Amazon, is looking into a theory that the leaking of the messages was politically motivated.

As The Daily Beast said, President Donald Trump has long criticized The Washington Post (which is owned by Bezos), accusing it of unfairly advocating for the entrepreneur’s other business venture, Amazon. When news surfaced that the National Enquirer had obtained the texts, the president tweeted in a seemingly delighted manner.

So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

The destination where Bezos’ texts ended up has also raised suspicions that the publishing of the messages could be political, according to the report. Trump and David Pecker – the CEO of the National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc. – have a long-standing friendship and have served as allies in times of need, including Pecker’s involvement in keeping one of the women with whom Trump is accused of having an affair silent during the final weeks of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Bezos tweeted on January 9 that he and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, were getting divorced after 25 years of marriage. Hours after the announcement – in which Bezos’ said, “after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends” – the New York Post and the National Enquirer both reported that the Amazon CEO had been romantically involved with the former “Good Day LA” news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

The text messages between Bezos and Sanchez were later published by the National Enquirer and contained intimate sweet talk from the world’s richest man. One message said, “I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.” Another message said, “I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon.”

How those text messages were obtained by the National Enquirer remains a mystery.

Neither an Amazon spokesperson nor the White House immediately responded to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

