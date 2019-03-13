BGBS Announces Positive Profit Alert and Expects to Record an Increase in Net Profit for the Year of 2018

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 13 March 2019 – Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited (“the Company” or “Beijing Gas Blue Sky”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”, HKSE stock code: 6828) is pleased to announce that, the Group is expected to record an increase in net profit for the Year 2018 as compared to the net profit for the year ended 31 December 2017. Such increase was mainly attributable to (i) the increase in the revenue and gross profit from the natural gas business of the Group; (ii) the gain on bargain purchase on acquisition of an associate; and (iii) the increase in the share of profit of an associate during the Year 2018.

Mr. Tommy Cheng, Co-Chairman and Executive Director of the Group said that “The Group will closely follow the policy guidance of the PRC, actively explore industry and market opportunities, and leverage its own advantages to seize market opportunities arising from ‘coal-to-gas’ and ‘industrial transformation’, in turns to maximize returns to our shareholders and investors.”

About Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited (“Beijing Gas Blue Sky”, HKSE stock code: 6828) is an integrated natural gas provider, distributor and operator, with an emphasis on the midstream and downstream natural gas development. Our natural gas business includes: (i) construction and operation of compressed natural gas (“CNG”) and liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) refueling stations for vehicles; (ii) construction of natural gas pipelines and operation of city gas projects by providing piped gas; (iii) direct supply of LNG to end-users; and (iv) trading and distribution of CNG and LNG.

The Group has adapted to the “One Belt One Road” policy, and focus on operating and investing natural gas business. The Group is actively expanding its business development and distribution, as well as continues to gradually expanding the scale of operations. Currently, the Group has business presence in several provinces in Northeast China, East China, Central South China and Southwest China, including Liaoning Province, Jilin Province, Shandong Province, Shanxi Province, Anhui Province, Zhejiang Province, Hubei Province, Guizhou Province, Sichuan Province and Hainan Province, etc. The Group is committed to its vision: “develop clean energy, enhance customer value, create a beautiful blue sky”. In the future, it will continue to actively investing and developing natural gas business, as well as participating in the development of natural gas industry value chain.