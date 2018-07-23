The tiny nation of Bhutan resisted technology for decades — but computers and cell phones are changing things fast

- source
- Bhutan, one of the most mysterious countries in the world, has resisted modern technology for decades.
- But lately, cell phones, computers, and TV has transformed the way of life in Bhutan.
- Reuters photojournalist Cathal McNaughton documented everyday life in Bhutan to show how industry and technology are taking hold.
For many years, the South Asian nation of Bhutan has resisted technology – no television, no cell phones, not even a single traffic light.
But lately, outside influences have slowly started to take hold of Bhutan’s 800,000 people.
Teens, wearing jeans and English soccer jerseys, spend much of their time on their cell phones and playing computer games at internet cafes. Adults while away their nights at karaoke bars and pool halls. Meanwhile, industrial plants and construction sites are popping up across towns, introducing modern problems to a largely traditional culture.
Reuters photojournalist Cathal McNaughton traveled to Bhutan earlier this year to speak with residents in the changing nation and document their everyday lives. Although Bhutan’s government pioneered the concept of “Gross National Happiness” to measure its success, McNaughton found that modern challenges are taking their toll.
Here’s how technology is starting to change one of the most mysterious countries in the world.
The small nation of Bhutan has resisted technology for decades.
There are no traffic lights in in its capital city, Thimphu, and its culture, centered on Buddhism, has barely changed in centuries.
But all that is starting to change as technology slowly gets introduced across the country.
Now, Thimphu is filling up with bars and dance clubs, where many adults while away the hours.
Cell phones and TVs — once a rare sight in Thimphu — are now commonplace across the city.
Residents stay up late in karaoke bars like this one, where customers sing traditional folk songs and the occasional Bollywood number.
It’s a big change for Bhutan, whose $2.2 billion economy is largely agricultural.
Bhutan measures its wealth not through its gross domestic product, but through its “Gross National Happiness” index.
Although the Bhutanese government prioritizes collective happiness as its goal, about 12% of the country’s 800,000 people are in poverty.
“I’m not happy or sad about things, I have no other choice,” a divorced mother named Lhaden told Reuters, adding that she makes $125 a month. “I live in such a small flat so I can afford food and clothes.”
Throughout the country, the signs of change are evident.
Construction is taking place all across Thimphu.
Industrialization has contributed to environmental problems like air pollution and climate change.
In the countryside, jeans and sportswear are becoming as popular as traditional gho robes for men and kira dresses for women.
Every day, monks in the Phobjikha Valley take off their crimson robes in favor of Manchester United and Chelsea jerseys to play a game of soccer.
Internet cafes are filled with teenagers and young adults looking for something to do.
“Children are spending more time on their mobile phones and not studying,” a 43-year-old farmer named Ap Daw told Reuters.
As progress marches on, Bhutan must learn to adapt with these modern challenges.
