A 19-year-old Canadian asked ‘is this real life?’ after stunning her US Open semifinal opponent, taking her one win away from a potential Serena Williams showdown

caption Bianca Andreescu thanks the crowd at the Arthur Ashe after her win over Elise Mertens. source Photo by Getty/Don Emmert

Bianca Andreescu, 19, became the first teenager in a decade to reach the US Open semifinals after beating Elise Mertens.

The Canadian came from behind to beat Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

“I need someone to pinch me right now,” Andreescu said in her post-match interview, as per CBC. “Is this real life?”

Andreescu, who has already won the Indian Wells title and the Canadian Open this year, faces Belinda Bencic in the last four Friday.

Andreescu struggled to find her rhythm in the first set on what was a sweltering night in New York, allowing Mertens, who had dropped just 16 games the whole tournament, to cruise to a 6-2 win.

But the teen sensation came out roaring after the changeover, breaking Mertens twice in the second set to force a third before powering her way to a 6-3 victory, sealing her place in the final four.

“I think anyone would be shocked to be in the semifinals of a Grand Slam, because all of us dream of this moment ever since we’re kids, ever since we picked up a racket,” she told the WTA.

“I definitely think that I have fought really hard to get to this point, so I think I do deserve to be here and hopefully I can go all the way.”

Read more: Serena Williams’ coach doesn’t regret breaking the rules of tennis before her infamous 2018 US Open meltdown, and even says he’d ‘do the same tomorrow’

The victory was yet another high note on what has been a terrific breakthrough year for the Canadian teen.

Andreescu was ranked 208th in the world after her first round loss in US Open qualifying just over a year ago, but she has since won 31 of 35 matches this year, winning both the Indian Wells title in March and then the Canadian Open last month, where she beat Serena Williams in the final after the American withdrew just four games in.

Andreescu faces 13th seed Belinda Bencic in the semifinals on Friday, and should she beat the Swiss, she will play either Williams or Elina Svitolina in the final.

