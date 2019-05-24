Bid to make Hong Kong a ‘future-proof’ resilient city launched at RICS Annual Conference 2019

Around 400 professionals gathered at leading built environment summit to address urgent climate change challenges

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 24 May 2019 – The region’s growing vulnerability to climate-related catastrophes was chief among the urgent issues addressed at today’s RICS Hong Kong Annual Conference.

Around 400 professionals assembled at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on May 24 for the region’s leading built environment summit, which was organised around the theme “Resilient and sustainable: Putting the green revolution at the forefront of our future”.

Kicking off the day-long programme was Guest of Honour The Honourable Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, GBM, GBS, JP, the Government of Hong Kong SAR’s Chief Secretary for Administration.

The conference featured a packed programme of more than 20 keynote speakers and panellists drawn from the worlds of academic, property, government and finance. Structured around four key themed sections, the day began by considering the global picture, before outlining the role the built environment sector has to play in “future-proofing” cities.

In recognition of Hong Kong’s role as a global financial hub, the afternoon sessions explored the part green finance can play in driving sustainability and innovation, as well as examining ESG reporting and considering the progress made by regional neighbours Singapore.

Mr Cheung said Climate change is a global challenge which demands immediate, decisive and robust action that requires cross-sector and cross-domain collaborations, the HKSAR government accords top priority to formulating comprehensive and coordinated climate actions to meet the commitments formalized under the Paris Agreement. Initiatives includes development of renewable energy by introducing Feed in Tariff (FiT) to provide incentives for the community to invest in RE, promoting energy saving and Building Information Modelling (BIM) in the construction industry. Hong Kong can also ride on its strength as an international financial centre and the global business hub to develop the city into a leading regional hub for green finance.

Ms Clare Chiu, RICS Chief Operating Officer for Greater China, said: “Hong Kong has historically enjoyed a unique geographic position, but in the face of more severe and frequent extreme weather conditions, this prized coastal vantage now puts the city at the frontline of the struggles ahead. Professionals in the built environment sector have an integral role to play in ensuring Hong Kong is best prepared for whatever the future may hold.

“At the same time, the strategic advantages Hong Kong has developed over the preceding decades now means the city has both the ability, and the responsibility, to serve as a regional leader in the emerging green finance market — pointing the way forward in sustainable practice for others to follow.”

