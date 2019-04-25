Joe Biden’s 2020 announcement seized on images of Charlottesville violence to declare a battle for the soul of the nation

caption In a video Thursday, Senator Joe Biden launched his bid for the presidency in 2020. source Joe Biden

Over images of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Biden cited Trump’s description of the protesters as including “fine people.”

“If we give Donald Trump four years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen,” Biden said.

“The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America America is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” said the former vice president.

In the video, he cited Trump’s remarks after the August 2017 white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, where the president refused to unequivocally condemn the torch-bearing and Swastika-wielding marchers behind the day’s deadly violence.

caption In the video, Biden shared images of white supremacists protesting in Charlottesville, Virginia. source Joe Biden

“The President of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate, and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I’d ever seen in my lifetime.

Biden declared America as being locked in “a battle for the soul of this nation.”

“I believe that history will look back, on four years of this president, and all he embraces, as an aberrant moment in time. But if we give Donald Trump four years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen.

“The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America America is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.”

“Folks, America is an idea, an idea that is stronger than any army, bigger than any ocean, more powerful than any dictator and tyrant. It gives hope to the most desperate people on Earth, it guarantees that everyone is treated with dignity, and gives hate no safe harbor.”

Biden enters the race leading polls of Democrats who have announced their candidacy in 2020.

His video focuses on one of the most controversial episodes of the Trump presidency, drawing a clear line between the ethnically tinged nationalism of the Trump White House and a vision of a diverse America championed by Biden.

In August 2017 anti-racism protester Heather Heyer was killed by a white nationalist, after hundreds of alt-right extremists, KKK members and neo-Nazis had gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the removal of a Confederate monument.

President Trump drew widespread bipartisan and international condemnation when he declared that the racists included in their ranks some “very fine people”.